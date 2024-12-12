Yankees Pursuing Trio of Closers
Having reportedly addressed the top of their pitching staff, the New York Yankees are now said to be looking toward fixing the bottom.
Per Jim Bowden of CBS Sports and The Athletic, the Yankees are "competing" for a trio of closers, including Tanner Scott (San Diego), Devin Williams (Milwaukee), and Kirby Yates (Texas). Scott and Yates are free agents, while Williams may be available via trade.
Fresh off the reported signing of starter Max Fried, the Yankees will now look to address their bullpen after last year's closer, Clay Holmes, followed Juan Soto to the New York Mets. Holmes was the primary closer until the final month of the season, which saw him usurped by Luke Weaver, who is back on a 2025 club option.
The Yankees are familiar with the game of Yates, as he spent the 2016 season in the Bronx after beginning his career with the Tampa Bay Rays. Since leaving New York, Yates has had several sterling seasons, leading the National League in saves with San Diego in 2019 and picking up 33 more with the Texas Rangers last year. It was a brilliant return to form for Yates, who underwent Tommy John surgery that cost him the entire 2021 season.
Meanwhile, Williams is seeking redemption after giving up Pete Alonso's go-ahead home run in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Mets. The 30-year-old was limited to 22 appearances last regular season due to stress fractures in his back but mustered 14 saves, giving him 65 over the past three seasons.
Finally, the Yankees likewise should be well-versed in Scott's game thanks to his five career-opening seasons with the divisional rival Baltimore Orioles. Following his five as a set-up man in Camden Yards, Scott established himself as a closer in the NL, amassing 54 saves between Miami and San Diego in the last three years. Last year featured his first All-Star Game appearance, shortly before he was dealt from South Beach to San Diego.