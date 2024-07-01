Yankees 'Outrageous' Blockbuster Trade Would Land Star Slugger In New York
With the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline less than a month away now, there sure will be some interesting trade proposals.
Speculation already has started to pick up and it will not slow down at all over the next few weeks. The New York Yankees have been one of the most talked about teams in baseball and that chatter will only continue as the deadline gets even closer.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller compiled a list of eight "outrageous" trade proposals for the deadline and mentioned the Yankees as a landing spot for Chicago White Sox superstar Luis Robert Jr along with Milwaukee Brewers reliever Hoby Milner.
"Chicago White Sox Receive: (Outfielder) Jasson Domínguez (NYY No. 1 prospect), (Catcher) Jefferson Quero (MIL No. 2 prospect), (Infielder) Tyler Black (MIL No. 3 prospect), (Right-handed pitcher) Chase Hampton (NYY No. 4 prospect), (Shortstop) Cooper Pratt (MIL No. 9 prospect), (Left-handed pitcher) Brock Selvidge (NYY No. 10 prospect)," Miller said. "New York Yankees Receive: OF Luis Robert Jr. (from CHW), LHP Hoby Milner (from MIL) (and) Milwaukee Brewers Receive: LHP Garrett Crochet (from CHW), OF Alex Verdugo (from NYY).
"These aren't the teams you've grown accustomed to seeing in the market for Chicago's two biggest trade chips. Been a lot of talk of the (Philadelphia Phillies) and (Seattle Mariners) on the hunt for Robert, and plenty of scuttlebutt about the (San Diego Padres) and (Baltimore Orioles) wanting Crochet. The (Los Angeles Dodgers) would love to have them both. Make no mistakes about it, though: The Yankees want to add at least one more bat and the Brewers sure could use a starting pitcher, considering they recently traded for and immediately deployed Dallas Keuchel for a rough outing."
Robert would look great in a Yankees uniform but this should be considered nothing more than hypothetical speculation at this point. He would be a great addition to the team, but a deal of this caliber is extremely unlikely.
More MLB: Ex-Yankees Fan-Favorite Could Be On Trade Block Making Reunion Possible