Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Sign Former Astros Utility Man After Red-Hot Spring

The New York Yankees are kicking the tires on a utility man in hopes of adding more right-handed kick to their lineup.

Dylan Sanders

Feb 26, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Houston Astros outfielder Cooper Hummel (1) tosses the bat after hitting a double to left field during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.
Feb 26, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Houston Astros outfielder Cooper Hummel (1) tosses the bat after hitting a double to left field during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees need more right-handed hitting in their lineup and are looking to a utility man coming off of a strong spring for help.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan broke the news on Friday afternoon that the Yankees were in agreement on a minor league deal with Cooper Hummel.

Hummel will start at the Triple-A level and fight to make the big league roster as a platoon/utility outfielder to help against southpaw pitching.

The 30-year-old spent last year and the spring with the Houston Astros. He was unable to break camp, but had a strong performance.

In 46 plate appearances, he posted a .316/.435/.447 slash line and drew seven walks. He doesn't boast overwhelming home run power, but is smart at the plate. That's all that one can ask from a depth player.

He has been pretty consistent throughout his time in the minors, but has been unable to find his footing in the Majors.

Over eight minor league campaigns, he has a .266/.403/.445 career slash line with a solid walk rate.

The good news about Hummel is that he is a switch hitter that is solid from both sides. He is a bit better as a lefty, but did have a .245/.403/.415 line against right-handed pitching last year.

He would likely be taking Pablo Reyes' spot on the MLB bench if he does end up getting called up this year.

Reyes had a strong spring in his own right, but Hummel does have the slight edge as a switch-hitter. Trent Grisham is another player to watch in this competition.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News