Yankees Sign Former Astros Utility Man After Red-Hot Spring
The New York Yankees need more right-handed hitting in their lineup and are looking to a utility man coming off of a strong spring for help.
ESPN insider Jeff Passan broke the news on Friday afternoon that the Yankees were in agreement on a minor league deal with Cooper Hummel.
Hummel will start at the Triple-A level and fight to make the big league roster as a platoon/utility outfielder to help against southpaw pitching.
The 30-year-old spent last year and the spring with the Houston Astros. He was unable to break camp, but had a strong performance.
In 46 plate appearances, he posted a .316/.435/.447 slash line and drew seven walks. He doesn't boast overwhelming home run power, but is smart at the plate. That's all that one can ask from a depth player.
He has been pretty consistent throughout his time in the minors, but has been unable to find his footing in the Majors.
Over eight minor league campaigns, he has a .266/.403/.445 career slash line with a solid walk rate.
The good news about Hummel is that he is a switch hitter that is solid from both sides. He is a bit better as a lefty, but did have a .245/.403/.415 line against right-handed pitching last year.
He would likely be taking Pablo Reyes' spot on the MLB bench if he does end up getting called up this year.
Reyes had a strong spring in his own right, but Hummel does have the slight edge as a switch-hitter. Trent Grisham is another player to watch in this competition.