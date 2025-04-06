Yankees Star Reviews Road Clubhouse Breakfast Burritos on Social Media
New York Yankees budding star Austin Wells and the rest of the team are off to a great start this season — and not just at the plate.
Obviously, his bat is what matters, along with his defense behind the plate. He was the first catcher to hit leadoff for the Yankees in decades and he’s tracking toward being a player to watch when it comes to the All-Star Game in July.
The 25-year-old is used to the road when it comes to Major League Baseball. After a 19-game cup of coffee with the Yankees in 2023, he emerged as their starting catcher last season, playing in 115 games.
When players are on the road they can encounter some free time. Some go to a movie. Some got to a museum. Some catch up with friends they grew up with or went to college with.
Wells? Well, he’s reviewing road clubhouse breakfast burritos.
This is serious. Instagram serious. Wells created his own account, wells.ranks.burritos, and his account already has 44,600 followers as of Saturday evening.
His first review? The breakfast burrito in the road clubhouse at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
4/4/25 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - @parkhurstdining Chorizo Breakfast Burrito - This burrito had great flavor and perfectly cooked eggs to make a wonderful combo of spice and texture. I rate this a 87/100 🙌🏼
On Saturday during the New York Yankees’ game with the Pirates, the budding burrito critic got what every good young entrepreneur needs — free media. YES Network spent a minute talking about Wells’ new hobby.
In a media market in which every player seems to have something going for them, whether it be a radio show or a podcast, Wells is taking the foodie approach.
It’s hard to tell if Wells’ new hobby is hurting him at the plate. This is the Yankees’ first road trip and through seven games Wells is slashing .208/.345/.500 with two home runs and four RBI. Last year he slashed .229/.322/.395 with 13 home runs and 55 RBI.
He’s not batting leadoff right now and New York is giving him time to get his bat going as it seems like the rest of the team is off to an epic start. Hopefully Wells will start slamming more home runs — and burritos — soon.