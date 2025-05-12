Yankees Star Youngster Is Biggest Riser in Early MLB Prospect Rankings Update
The New York Yankees entered the 2025 MLB regular season with one of the top prospects in the game on their roster.
Left fielder Jasson Dominguez has been one of the most highly-regarded youngsters in baseball since signing with the team as an international free agent on July 2, 2019. He made his MLB debut in 2023 and finally graduated from prospect status this year as an everyday player.
Alas, it didn’t take long for the team to have another player high up on the MLB prospect rankings.
Shortstop George Lombard Jr., a first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Gulliver Preparatory School in Pinecrest, Fla., has now assumed the position as the team’s top prospect in the organization.
His ascension has been impressive.
After a very strong spring training with the Major League team, Lombard was assigned to High-A Hudson Valley to begin the year.
His stay with the team wasn’t a long one, as he was promoted to Double-A Somerset after only 24 games. The promotion was warranted, producing a slash line of .329/.496/.488 with 10 extra base hits, 13 RBI and 11 stolen bases.
His work defensively is also elite, with no player 20 years of age or younger playing shortstop as well as he does.
Where Is George Lombardo in MLB Prospect Rankings?
That stellar performance has led to some major adjustments to his prospect ranking, as shared by Sam Dykstra of MLB.com.
Lombard wasn’t originally on the MLB Prospect Pipeline top 100, but he was the first addition made during the season.
Now, he also holds the title as the biggest riser, jumping an eye-popping 49 spots from No. 93 to No. 44 in their most recent update.
The next biggest jump is owned by fellow shortstop Jesus Made of the Milwaukee Brewers, who went from No. 49 to No. 23.
Lombard has not yet gotten going at Double-A, going 4-for-21 while still seeking his first extra-base hit. But at 19 years old, it is a sizable jump up in competition.
Given his incredible skill level, it is only a matter of time until he figures things out and continues his climb up the top 100 rankings.