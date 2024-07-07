Yankees' Struggling Reliever Gets Surprise All-Star Selection
The New York Yankees have one more player heading to Arlington.
For the second time in three years, closer Clay Holmes is an American League All-Star after previously being selected in 2022. The 31-year-old right-hander will join outfielders Aaron Judge and Juan Soto in the All-Star game, with Judge and Soto voted in as starters.
Holmes has endured a rough stretch as of late, as he hasn't earned a save since June 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers; his last save opportunity came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, which saw him come within one strike of securing a victory before allowing a stunning, game-tying home run to Masataka Yoshida in an eventual 5-3 extra-innings loss. Since May 20, Holmes has a 6.75 ERA and has blown four of his last ten save opportunities, including his last two.
Even Holmes was taken by surprise by his selection, according to Yankees beat reporter Bryan Hoch.
“All-Star Games are a hard thing to make,” Holmes said. “I don’t think you can ever fully expect it. I wasn’t coming in with a 0.00 ERA.”
However, before May 20, Holmes did have a 0.00 ERA.
From April 6 to May 20, he didn't allow an earned run in 20 straight appearances, logging 16 straight scoreless innings over that stretch. Thanks to this hot start, his ERA sits at a fairly respectable 3.00 mark despite his recent struggles. He also has 37 strikeouts against eight walks, and his FIP on the season is 2.67.
There were other closers that had legitimate cases of making the All-Star team as well; Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen has a 2.08 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP that is substantially lower than Holmes' 1.31 WHIP. Craig Kimbrel, the Baltimore Orioles' closer, also has a 2.16 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP, and a 5-2 record. Nonetheless, Holmes got the nod over both, which could be due to his scoreless innings streak and his higher usage in comparison; his 36 innings pitched is the highest of the three.
Holmes has some of the most electric stuff in baseball, with a sinker that drops like a bowling ball and a sweeping slider with nasty movement. He has control issues that results in ill-timed walks, but when he can command his pitches, he's close to unhittable.
A free agent after the season, Holmes' price tag may increase after his second career All-Star selection. Additionally, Holmes earning the nod while struggling is fantastic from a team perspective, as it should give the seven-year veteran some much-needed confidence for the second half of the year.
“I’m excited,” Holmes said. “This place means a lot to me -- the organization, teammates and coaches, all the people here. To be able to represent all the guys here, it’s something I don’t take lightly. It’s a huge honor, and I’m super grateful for this opportunity.
“I always knew that I could be a good pitcher and had the tools to do it."