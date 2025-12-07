Top Yankees Prospect Gets Glowing Review From Former Coaches

The New York Yankees' outfield hangs in the balance this offseason, with free agent target Cody Bellinger being aggressively pursued by several big-market teams. If the Yankees can't land him or Kyle Tucker, they may turn to some of their younger options.

Outfield prospect Spencer Jones is a big question mark for this spring, but for his former coaches, they see a future major leaguer, without a doubt.

“I thought it was a matter of time before he’d get his chance [to get to the majors],’’ Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin said, via Dan Martin of the New York Post. “The Yankees are a tough system to break into, and you have to withstand the time it takes to get there.’’

Corbin coached Jones for three seasons in college, and hinted that Jones will only improve as he gets more comfortable.

“I feel like he’s a comfort guy,” Corbin said. “Once he gets comfortable in his situation, he goes off. That’s what it felt like at Vanderbilt. He works very hard and is very consistent in what he does."

"He’s very bright and very smart. He knows himself and has good awareness. It’s a matter of time before he’s in a big league uniform.”

Where Does Jones Fit in 2026?

Feb 25, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) singles during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Jones, 24, is a wild card this winter. The Yankees may trade him away to meet a more pressing need, but general manager Brian Cashman has stated that Jones deserves a shot when the time comes (if the winter allows it).

"I think he's put himself in the conversation," Cashman said in October, via SNY. "I think how it plays out depends on how our winter plays out. He'll certainly come to spring training, and he's earned -- without a doubt -- the look, and the competition."





"But again, it all depends on how many opportunities exist based on the decisions that come our way this winter. But he's put himself in the position to be considered a potential everyday major leaguer in 2026, but we'll see."

The hype for Jones was overwhelming over the summer, when he was promoted to Triple-A and put up Judge-esque numbers in his first ten games. He leveled off over the rest of the season, but Jones batted .274/ .362/ .571 on the season with a .933, with 35 homers and 80 RBIs.

Feb 22, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones (78) is congratulated after he hit a home run during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A National League scout praised Jones for his power, implying that it may be enough to make up for his concerningly high strikeout rate.

“With his lefty power, I’d be curious to see how it plays in the majors,’’ He said, via Martin. “You’ll have to live with the strikeouts, but that size and strength don’t come around often.”

Whatever happens this winter, Jones will likely be fine. At least, his high school baseball coach seems to think so.

“He truly loves being a Yankee,’’ Jones' high school coach Justin Machado said. “He truly does. But he knows the business. If he gets traded, he’ll embrace whatever team he’s on and hopefully make a statement with them.”

