Latest Yankees, Kyle Tucker Update Not Promising

If you are holding out hope the New York Yankees will make a big splash this week at the 2025 Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla, you won't like what comes next.

NJ.com's Bob Klapisch reports the Yankees have put Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker on the "back-burner" for the time being.

That's because the Yankees are "convinced a) he’d cost too much (probably true) and b) they have a better shot with (Cody) Bellinger, anyway," Klapisch notes.

Swooping In?

On top of that, MLB.com's Brian Murphy thinks the time is right for the Toronto Blue Jays to swoop in and sign Tucker.

"Yes,Toronto still wants to reunite with Bo Bichette, but after landing possibly the best pitcher on the open market, the club is now in hot pursuit ofthis year’s No. 1 overall free agent," Murphy writes. "Tucker visited with the Blue Jays at their player development complex in Dunedin, Fla., on Wednesday, a source told MLB.com.

"After striking out on premier free agents in previous offseasons (Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, Juan Soto), the Blue Jays are aiming at the top of the market once more, and considering how aggressive they were with (Dylan) Cease, it would be foolish to doubt their chances of getting a deal done with Tucker," Murphy notes.

Sep 5, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Kyle Tucker has been projected as a $400 million-plus player, but it might behoove him to move quickly if he gets an early, aggressive bid from the Jays (or some other team)," ESPN's Buster Olney reports.

"Tucker isn't close to done yet. Cody Bellinger has a healthy market but is biding his time. Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette are world-class infielders with ample, moneyed suitors. Pete Alonso's signing could go down after (Kyle) Schwarber," according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Market Watch

"What's clear is that there's a group of teams that will spend on a big bat (Phillies, Red Sox, Blue Jays), a number surveying multiple options (Yankees, Mets, Cubs) and a handful that would do so opportunistically (Orioles, Tigers, Reds, Pirates). Others could emerge depending on how the market plays out and what trade possibilities emerge," Passan concludes.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden told MLB Radio he's high on Tucker going to the Blue Jays and projects the outfielder will get a 10-year, $427 million contract.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman predicts Tucker will land an 11-year, $375 million contract.

The 28-year-old Tucker has hit at least 22 home runs in each of the last five seasons. The four-time All-Star won a Gold Glove Award in 2022 and earned his second Silver Slugger Award in 2025.

