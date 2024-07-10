Yankees' Superstar Nearing Return; Rehab Assignment Possibly in Play
The New York Yankees should have their big bopper back soon.
Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who has been sidelined with a left hamstring strain since June 22, should be "getting ready to play" after the All-Star break, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone. A rehab assignment could be in play as well, although Boone isn't certain.
Stanton was originally expected to miss four weeks, which lined for a return during the Yankees' six-game homestand from July 19-24. While Boone said that he doesn't expect Stanton to be playing immediately when the break ends, he's still on pace to return during that homestand if all goes well.
Over the last week, the 34-year-old slugger began participating in baseball activities, with productive hitting, throwing, and running sessions.
The Yankees desperately need Stanton back, as he has been their third-most productive hitter this season behind only Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. In 69 games this season, the 6'6" behemoth anchored the middle of the order by hitting 18 home runs and driving in 45, with a .246/.302/.492 slash line and a 124 wRC+. Before his injury, Stanton had a 10-game hitting streak with a .378/.439/.649 slash line and a 209 wRC+, with nine RBI.
Since Stanton went down, New York has struggled greatly with a 3-10 record; the lineup has also become significantly weaker and top-heavy. Stanton's presence in the lineup alone is enough to improve the batting order, as his prodigious power makes it very difficult for pitchers to approach the batters ahead of him. In particular, Alex Verdugo has slumped badly without Stanton hitting behind him, as he's only hitting .208/.250/.340 with a 67 wRC+ since Stanton got hurt.
Fortunately, everything seems to be going smoothly with Stanton's recovery; when he returns, the Yankees will receive an instant upgrade to the lineup, which can jumpstart their winning ways again.