Yankees Surprisingly Listed Among Top Landing Spots For Available Superstar
The New York Yankees clearly are going all in on the 2024 campaign.
New York is the only team in baseball with 50 wins and already has built a juggernaut even with its top pitcher injured and the trade deadline not even here yet.
The Yankees will get Gerrit Cole back in the near future and then will look to load up around the deadline. Many have speculated that the Yankees could use a boost at first base and multiple names have been thrown out there.
One player who could be moved and has been linked to the Yankees on multiple occasions already this season is New York Mets superstar Pete Alonso. Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer even listed the Yankees as the No. 2 landing spot for him if he were to be moved.
"The Yankees haven't had much trouble scoring runs," Rymer said. "Or really any, as they're up to an MLB-leading 359 for the season. Their lineup nonetheless feels thin. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are obviously amazing, but then you get into a discussion about their next-best hitter that, frankly, doesn't have a satisfactory answer...
"All this helps explain why Bowden pondered the Yankees as a possibility for Alonso, though he also noted they could look to deepen their bullpen. That's something the Mets could also help with. Trade Proposal: New York Yankees get 1B Pete Alonso, (right-handed pitcher) Adam Ottavino, cash; New York Mets get (right-handed pitcher) Chase Hampton (Yankees No. 4, MLB No. 86)."
Alonso would be a great pickup for the Yankees but a move should be considered extremely unlikely. Although he has been linked to the Yankees, it also has been said that he is not on the club's radar as well. Alonso feels more like a pipe dream at this point for the Yankees.
