Yankees Target Switching Positions Making Blockbuster Trade Even Better
The New York Yankees will be looking to make a major splash in the middle of the lineup this upcoming winter.
New York's offense is in a much better place this season than it was last year but the numbers are skewed by historic seasons from Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. Outside the superstar duo, the Yankees' offense hasn't been that great for the most part.
The Yankees haven't gotten the production out of the third base spot they have hoped to have. New York likely will look to upgrade the third base spot this winter either in free agency or through a trade. One player who has been mentioned as a possible trade target for New York has been Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
He has spent most of his career at first base for the Blue Jays, but the club will be trying him out at third base down the stretch, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Blue Jays are exploring the possibility of having Vladimir Guerrero Jr. play third base next season, and planning to use him there more frequently in September," Nightengale said. "Guerrero hasn’t been an everyday third baseman in four years, but considering there’s a deep crop of free-agent first basemen this winter, led by Pete Alonso and Christian Walker, it will be much easier to fill a hole at first base than third base."
If he looks good at third base, that could make the idea of a trade even better for New York. The Yankees need help at both first and third base, but there will be other options for first base in free agency. Certainly, keep an eye on Guerrero down the stretch.
