Yankees 'Unlikely' To Reunite With Star This Summer Despite Speculation
The New York Yankees could use another arm for the starting rotation but it sounds like a reunion may not be in the cards.
The trade deadline is about six weeks away but the Yankees already have been linked to a handful of potential candidates. It isn't hard to see why. New York has been arguably the best team in baseball this season and has a real chance to win the World Series this year.
New York will be going all in on the 2024 campaign and adding another frontline starter could help put it over the top. One player who has popped up as a possible trade option is old friend Luis Severino.
Although this is the case, Fox Sports' Deesha Thosar called a reunion with the New York Mets ace "unlikely" at this point.
"Adding another top-tier starter at the deadline would surely lessen the dependence on Cole & Co," Thosar said. "A reunion with a two-month rental like Luis Severino seems unlikely this soon after the Yankees let him walk. Swapping for young (Chicago White Sox) left-hander Garrett Crochet, who has two more years of team control remaining, would be a strong option, but he's also dealing a career-high in innings pitched this season. Perhaps right-hander Jack Flaherty is the man for the moment since he hits free agency in the offseason and the (Detroit Tigers) could be shaping up to be sellers."
Severino has returned to form this season with the Mets and has looked like his old self. He has a 3.12 ERA in 13 starts so far this season and certainly could help the Yankees but it doesn't sound like a move is likely. Especially with the Mets turning things around lately.
