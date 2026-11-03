3 Low-Cost Free Agents the Yankees Should Target to Plug Roster Holes

With free agency officially here and hot stove season upon us, many baseball fans in the Bronx hope the New York Yankees’ front office will actively address the club’s roster needs instead of running it back with the same crew in 2027

For most fans, the top free-agent target is Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato, who is coming off a Triple Crown season with the Hanshin Tigers. Sato was officially posted over the weekend and will have until Dec. 1, before the CBA expires, to sign a deal, putting pressure on general manager Brian Cashman to lock in and hopefully get something done.

At the same time, the Yankees should look to do some bargain-bin shopping in free agency, as they need more bullpen weapons with six relievers hitting the open market and could use an upgrade at catcher behind Austin Wells.

But who are those “low-cost” free agents? Well, we’re glad you asked. We’ll highlight guys who won't break the bank but should be for the Yankees, using Spotrac’s calculated market value projections.

1. Steven Okert

With the Yankees possibly not re-signing Ryan Yarbrough and Tim Hill this offseason, leaving Brent Headrick as the lone lefty in the bullpen, they will need to find at least two southpaws this winter.

One left-handed hurler on New York’s radar should be 35-year-old Steven Okert. According to Spotrac, Okert’s calculated market value is a one-year, $6.7 million deal.

The veteran reliever was outstanding with the Astros this season, posting a 2.13 ERA and a 6-2 record in 68 games (one start). He allowed 45 hits, 16 earned runs (seven home runs), and 14 walks, and recorded 68 strikeouts in 67.2 innings.

Okert’s 2026 season ended abruptly at the start of September, as he was placed on the IL with a hamstring strain. Despite missing the last month of action, he still held opponents to a .190 batting average with a 35.8 hard-hit rate.

Additionally, when Okert had runners in scoring position, opponents hit .140 against him, and that number went down to .097 with 2 outs and RISP. He became a trusted setup man for Astros closer Josh Hader, holding opponents to a .133 average and a .468 OPS in high-leverage spots.

If there’s a lefty that the Yankees should covet outside of Adrian Morejon, it should be Okert.

2. Austin Hedges

If the Yankees are content with Austin Wells or strike out on getting Ryan Jeffers in free agency, they could pivot to Hedges as a solid backup. According to Spotrac, Hedges’s calculated market value is a two-year, $6.56 million deal ($3.3M AAV).

The 34-year-old Hedges has spent the last three seasons with the Cleveland Guardians. It was his second stint with the club. However, 2026 was Hedges’ best season at the plate.

The veteran catcher had a .247 average (career-high), 10 doubles (third-most in his career), six home runs, 25 RBIs, and an OPS of .702. Hedges hit .243 with three doubles, three home runs, and nine RBIs against right-handed pitchers. But his numbers were even better against lefties, with a .250 average, seven doubles, three home runs, and 16 RBIs.

As for Hedges’ work behind the plate, the veteran ranked in the 10th percentile in caught stealing above average (-4), but ranked in the 65th percentile in framing (2) this season, per Baseball Savant.

J.C. Escarra was ranked in the 58th percentile in caught stealing above average (-1), with a 0 in framing. Meanwhile, Ali Sanchez had a -1 score in caught stealing above average, but a score of 6 in framing. However, you can make a case that Escarra and Sanchez are borderline backup MLB catchers.

Hedges would give the Yankees a legit backup with a ton of MLB experience who can bat from the right side.

3. Edmundo Sosa

With uncertainty at third base, plus Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Amed Rosario set to become free agents, New York could use a veteran bench bat who can play multiple spots across the diamond.

Enter Edmundo Sosa, who has spent the last five seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, as a viable bench bat who has played third base, second base, shortstop, left field, center field, and DH.

The 30-year-old utilityman’s calculated market value is a one-year, $6.1 million contract, per Spotrac, which isn’t terrible for what Sosa brings to the table. This season with the Phillies, he hit .247 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 44 RBIs, and an OPS of .712 (84 games).

The veteran infielder didn’t have much success against right-handed pitching (.196 average and .564 OPS) but became a weapon against lefties (.290 average and .835 OPS). Sosa was also clutch with RISP, hitting .323 with five doubles, four home runs, and 37 RBIs.

With 2 outs and RISP this season, Sosa locked in, slashing a ridiculous .400/.419/.900 with three doubles, four home runs, 24 RBIs, and a 1.019 OPS.

Sosa carries himself with swagger, but plays with joy every time he steps onto the field or to the plate.

If I’m Cashman, he’d be on my shortlist of low-cost free agents to add this winter, as he could become an instant fan favorite and be an underrated bench bat.

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