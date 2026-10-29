3 Lefty Free-Agent Relievers Yankees Should Target to Replace Tim Hill & Ryan Yarbrough

One area high on New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason shopping list is the bullpen. The Yankees, which had one of the best bullpens in baseball this season, have six relievers set to hit the open market.

Closer David Bednar is among the bullpen guys set to be free agents, but Yankees fans hope he stays in the Bronx, either on a new multi-year deal or with the qualifying offer, which would be for one year at $23.15 million.

If Bednar stays, that would be a huge item Cashman can cross off. At the same time, the Yankees GM will need to figure out how to replace the two southpaw hurlers: Tim Hill and Ryan Yarbrough.

Hill and Yarbrough had varying degrees of success in the Bronx over the last two years, but it could be time for a change. This season, Hill had a 4.60 ERA in 67 appearances, a far cry from what we saw from the 36-year-old in 2025 (3.09 in 70 appearances).

Opponents hit .247 with a .738 OPS against Hill, whose home run rate rose to 5.0% after being 3.0% in 2025. He also got hammered by right-handed hitters (.293 average), despite holding his own against lefties (.213). The veteran also became a liability down the stretch, with a 9.53 ERA and a .307 OBA in seven September appearances.

As for Yarbrough, he was more of a long-relief option for the Bronx Bombers. The 34-year-old hurler recorded a 3.69 ERA in 38 appearances (two starts), which is an improvement from 2025 (4.36 ERA in 19 appearances and eight starts). His hard-hit rate was a stellar 25.0%, and he held opponents to a .226 average and a .635 OPS. And unlike Hill, he was reliable down the stretch, posting a 2.61 ERA in September (six appearances and one start).

He might not be as easy to replace, but if both guys depart, here’s who Cashman should have his eyes on in free agency.

1. A.J. Minter

If you’ve read any of our free-agent stories over the last several weeks, we’ve highlighted Adrian Morejon consistently as a top reliever option for the Yankees. He solidifies the need for a lefty in the pen and would be an awesome setup man to Bednar or, dare we say, a closer if New York doesn’t bring him back.

So we’re going to pass on Morejon, and instead talk about Minter. The 33-year-old southpaw pitched well this season between the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins, posting a 2.56 ERA in 48 appearances.

He held opponents to a .227 average and had a 36.8% hard-hit rate, which is good to see after undergoing lat surgery in 2025. Minter was also solid against lefties (.244 average) and righties (.211), despite giving up nine home runs.

That said, with his four-pitch mix and previous history of playing in the Big Apple, he wouldn’t be a bad pickup on a one-year deal.

2. Jose Alvarado

If the Yankees want more velocity from the left side next season, look no further than Alvarado, an ideal project to join Matt Blake’s pitching lap.

The 32-year-old Alvarado has an electrifying four-pitch mix at his disposal that includes a sinker and four-seamer that touched 97 mph this season. However, the veteran hurler’s big issue is his control and command, as he issued 31 walks (second-most in his career) in 68 appearances.

If, and it's a huge if, he gets his command down pat, the Yankees or any team has a weapon from the left side. This season in Philly was rough for Alvarado, as he had a 5.86 ERA in 68 appearances.

The veteran hurler didn’t give up a bunch of home runs (5), but opponents still hit .279 off Alvarado (career-high) despite not being hit hard (31.9% hard-hit rate). Spotrac projects his calculated market value at a one-year, $6.5 million deal.

That might be too rich for New York, but if they could get him for $4 million after his season in Philadelphia, it might be worth a flyer.

3. Brent Suter

If the Yankees want an elder statesman who could be a long reliever like Yarbrough, then the 37-year-old Suter might be worth a look.

This season, Suter spent time with the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves. Suter didn’t have much success with the Angels, posting a 4.12 ERA in 41 appearances and three starts. Opponents hit .257 off the southpaw, despite Suter not giving up much hard contact (30.9%).

But when Suter was traded to Atlanta at the deadline, his numbers improved. He had a 1.63 ERA in 13 relief appearances (one start) and held batters to a .225 average. Suter won’t wow you with his velocity, but he does a good job inducing ground balls at a 48.3% clip and not giving up much hard contact.

Suter could likely be had on a cheap one-year deal, which should be in New York’s wheelhouse, as they need as many options from the left side to hopefully integrate into Aaron Boone’s trust tree in 2027.

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