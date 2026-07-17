Friday's Aaron Judge Injury Update Leaves Yankees With Clear Decision to Make

The second half of the 2026 baseball season has begun now that the MLB All-Star Break is behind us. While Yankees fans are excited to see if Aaron Boone's squad has what it takes to challenge for the World Series, a large chunk of the fan base has one topic on their mind as the action resumes on Friday: star slugger Aaron Judge's health.

The three-time American League MVP hasn't suited up since May 31 due to a rib injury, keeping him on the shelf for well over a month. Earlier this week, ESPN insider Jeff Passan reported that the Yankees were still waiting for Judge to start doing more upper-body activities, as he's yet to take a swing. He added that more re-imaging would come later in the week, with the latest update finally dropping on Friday.

Hours before the series opener against the Dodgers, fans finally received some fresh news regarding No. 99's status. Unfortunately, it isn't the update that they wanted.

Speaking with the New York Post's Jon Heyman, Judge revealed that while he's made "some progress," he is "not fully healed." He added that "more doctors" will weigh in on the situation, leaving his status up in the air—perhaps more so than it was before.

Judge: Some progress but not fully healed. Waiting on more doctors. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 17, 2026

Considering how it doesn't sound like Judge is anywhere close to beginning a rehab assignment, it's clear that the Yankees need to add another difference-making bat to their lineup soon.

Aaron Judge's disappointing IL update means Yankees need even more trade deadline help

After being named American League MVP for the third time in four years last season, Judge's early 2026 performance wasn't up to his usual standards.

Batting .248 with a .907 OPS in his first 59 games (214 at-bats), the 34-year-old superstar only mustered 17 home runs, 38 RBIs and 42 walks. That's better than your average MLB player, sure, but it put Judge on pace for only 47 HRs, 104 RBIs and 115 walks, which would be his quietest performance in seasons where he's played 150-plus games.

Even then, Judge's absence has been felt as the Yankees continue to struggle with power. New York has the most home runs in the majors this season (142); however, they're only tied for fifth in the MLB with 56 homers since Judge's last game. Additionally, the club averaged only 3.6 runs in the last 17 games before the All-Star break—more than a run fewer than the Yankees' season average (4.8).

Aaron Judge had his imaging on Wednesday, Aaron Boone said.



From #Yankees PR: "Reimaging showed healing, but not enough to resume baseball activities. There will be a rehab progression and reimaging before baseball activities occur.



"We are waiting to speak again to Dr. Pearl… https://t.co/Fp1lSVXn9r — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) July 17, 2026

Assuming that he isn't back anytime soon, the Yankees must counter Judge's extended absence by targeting big-name bats before the trade deadline. The last thing New York wants is for Judge to suffer a setback that ends his regular season (and, potentially, postseason hopes), meaning it's time to exhaust all options.

The Rockies' Hunter Goodman is someone who's been linked to the Yankees as a potential catcher upgrade. Trading for him will likely cost New York some top prospects, but Goodman's potential—plus the power he'd bring to the team in Judge's absence—makes it worth it, especially since he's mashed 58 HRs with 142 RBIs in 234 games since the start of the 2025 season.

The Astros are another potential source of help, as Yankees OnSI has covered Jeremy Peña, Isaac Paredes and Christian Vázquez as potential targets. Our Michael Rosenstein also listed the Reds' CJ Abrams as a worthwhile trade target earlier this month following Judge's injury, as he'd help add some power while preventing further headaches at shortstop.

The Yankees need to fix their offense and stop the revolving door at shortstop. Trading for Abrams accomplishes both of those things, and a deal can't happen soon enough. Michael Rosenstein on CJ Abrams

Other notable names like the Twins' Ryan Jeffers, the Orioles' Adley Rutschman and former Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (Tigers) should also be on the Yankees' radar. There are enough reasons why any of those veteran bats could be on the move in the coming weeks.

New York general manager Brian Cashman would be doing his team a disservice if he didn't at least kick tires on them, more so if Judge isn't due back anytime soon.

Hopefully, Judge's next injury update is a positive one, pointing to an immediate return. In the meantime, the Yankees need to remain active in the trade market, now needing to ensure they add a difference-making bat in addition to their other numerous deadline needs.

That's a lot for Cashman & Co. to juggle, but they'll have to make it work if they want to remain in World Series contention by the time Judge returns (whenever that might be.