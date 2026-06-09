Back on Track? David Bednar's Resurgence Looks Legit After Win vs. Guardians

After losing twice in three meetings with the Guardians last week, the Yankees exacted some revenge with a 7-5 series-opening win at Progressive Field on Monday night. The 10-inning victory was exactly what manager Aaron Boone's squad needed to continue building momentum, and while Cody Bellinger's two-run single in extra innings played a big role in the win, so did David Bednar's performance on the mound.

Entering the game in the ninth inning, Bednar provided New York with 1 2/3 scoreless frames of baseball. The former two-time MLB All-Star struck out three of the six Guardians batters he faced without giving up a hit. He did surrender one walk on 27 pitches, but that didn't matter as he finished the appearance by being credited with his second win of the year.

One solid performance shouldn't be overcelebrated, especially when an MLB season contains 162 games. Having said that, Bednar has looked reliable for more than just one game now in the last few weeks, leaving hope that his resurgence is for real and not just a flash in the pan.

David Bednar has become a bright spot in Yankees' bullpen

Anyone following the Yankees this season knows that Bednar's early appearances carried a sense of frustration. The 31-year-old right-hander—who was acquired from the Pirates last July—pitched to an abysmal 5.14 ERA through his first 21 appearances (21 innings). Sure, he notched 12 saves during that stretch, but he also blew two opportunities while notching three losses.

In other words, it was anything but what the Yankees hoped to see out of their closer. Considering how New York's bullpen had enough trouble without including Bednar's issues, it was fair to wonder if general manager Brian Cashman had any plans to shake up the relief unit.

The Yankees won't need to trade for a new closer if David Bednar continues to pitch as he has been. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Any plans the Yankees had to find a new closer should be put on hold if Bednar keeps pitching at his current level.

In his last six outings, Bednar has earned two saves and a victory while striking out eight batters in 6 2/3 innings. He hasn't allowed a single earned run during that stretch despite surrendering two hits and three walks. Additionally, he's held opposing batters to a .118 batting average and an 85.7 mph average exit velocity, per Baseball Savant, further illustrating how much he's turned things around.

That's the type of reliability and consistency that the Yankees want to see out of the Pittsburgh, PA native, who's heading toward free agency in the winter.

Maintaining momentum will help Yankees with their trade deadline plans

The recent turnaround stems from a small sample size, so Bednar must continue to pitch as well as he has recently, moving forward. Not only will that help improve his odds of being re-signed by the Yankees in free agency, but it'll also leave Cashman & Co. with one less concern to worry about before August's trade deadline.

As it stands, the Yankees have a handful of roster improvements to make if they want to challenge for the 2026 World Series. Ryan McMahon's inconsistencies have made third base a concern, while Austin Wells and J.C. Escarra clearly aren't the answer at the catcher position. Other bullpen names—such as Camilo Doval and Jake Bird—are also candidates to be replaced.

Bednar was in that mix too; however, his strong play since the end of May has removed him from the equation. At least, for now. He's showing that he can be the end-of-game arm the Yankees need to hammer the final nail into their opponent's coffin, and it would make the team's life much easier if things stay that way.

Hopefully, Bednar's bounce-back isn't fool's gold, and that he can be trusted without concern from now until October. If not, the Yankees will have to seriously consider how much runway he has left in the Big Apple.