3 Predictions for Yankees Down the Stretch: Filling an Unanticipated Need and a Call-up for a Top Prospect

The second half is in its infancy for the New York Yankees, and while the first part of the season saw a prolonged rough patch, they have won two straight. The team somehow sits two games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in first place, and it feels like they'll be active at the trade deadline.

Big changes should be on the way, and these are three predictions about what could be on the horizon for Brian Cashman's team. Some changes are anticipated, and others are more of a surprise.

George Lombard Jr. will be the shortstop by August (If the Yankees don't trade him)

Anthony Volpe and Josè Caballero have had a shortstop shuffle all year. Volpe has been a bit of an analytics darling at the position, posting a 94th percentile 6 Outs Above Average.

The defensive metrics do not favor Caballero. He has a -2 OAA at short, but if you're going by what you're watching, he does feel like more of a steady hand out there.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy reacts in front of New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe after hitting a double during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caballero has an edge over Volpe, but the back-and-forth feels like a sign that the Yankees are not sold on either. That's why Joel Sherman's initial report, which says the Yankees will call up Lombard this summer, doesn't feel so off base.

Lombard should be the only untouchable prospect this deadline, although, in sports, never say never. If he is still in the organization by the August 3rd deadline, expect him to be with the team. Caballero will still have a spot as a roving infielder/outfielder, but Volpe's job status is unknown. He'll either be gone or shipped back to the minors.

They'll trade for a right fielder and have good reason to

Right field outside of Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger has been a struggle. Jasson Domínguez still isn't reliable out there. He made what looked like a tremendous catch to start that game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, but it seems like it was just a bad jump on his part that led to it.

The Yankees could replace him with Spencer Jones. Jones would at least give better defense, but once he's in the batter's box, he'll likely strike out 50% of the time — not that Dominguez has been a beacon of offense.

New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones makes a catch in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These are the other options they have gone with in right field this season: Caballero, Max Schuemann, Amed Rosario, and Randal Grichuk, who has provided decent pop for the Chicago White Sox. Not one has given the Yankees any indication that they should be starting.

On top of all of this, who knows when Giancarlo Stanton will return, and Judge will probably need to DH once he's healthy to play. This is more of a position of need than most realize, and there are some decent options for them to stabilize it until they figure out what's going on with their resident giants.

JJ Bleday and Trevor Larnach are two names who could be solid adds. Both are negative defenders by OAA in the outfield, but if there's one thing they can do that neither Dominguez nor Jones can, it's that they can hit.

Bleday has a swing that looks like it's built for the short porch too. He has a few years of control, but still may not cost much considering the Cincinnati Reds picked him up off the waiver wire last year.

Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm redeem themselves in the second half

Anyone who doesn't follow the team might see Bellinger's name here and think this is a bit overdramatic. He was in the starting lineup for the American League in the All-Star Game and just won its MVP.

Still, he hasn't been great. Since Aaron Judge went down on June 1st, Bellinger is hitting .232/.293/.331 with a 76 wRC+. It has been an ugly stretch of ineffectiveness, and considering what he makes and his position as a veteran, it's unacceptable.

Then there's Chisholm. Chisholm has been mediocre since Judge went down. It's better production than Bellinger, but he has hit .209/.288/.481 with a 108 wRC+ during that same span. A lot of that comes from his last two games, where he hit a homer in three straight at-bats.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits a two run home run during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it has been frustrating watching the two of them, baseball has a way of working itself out, and talent usually rises to the top. Neither can play as poorly as they have for much longer because they're both just too talented.

Both should have big second halves and make up for lost time. It's just a matter of positive regression to the mean.