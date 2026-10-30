3 Yankees Who Should Be Traded This Winter After Quick Postseason Exit

With the 2026 World Series officially in the books, it’s time to look ahead to the offseason, which is pivotal for the New York Yankees, who were swept in three games by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

It was an unceremonious way for the Yankees to go out after blowing the doors off the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card round. However, it just means that general manager Brian Cashman and the rest of the Yankees’ front office have to lock in this winter and make the moves necessary to get this club back to the World Series.

While free agency will be one way to do this, the Yankees should also explore the trade market to acquire players to fill various needs. New York should also look to move players who might not fit into their 2027 plans, if and when there’s a season.

That said, let’s discuss a few players who might’ve spent their final season in pinstripes as the free-agent frenzy is looming.

1. Jasson Dominguez

When you first read this headline, the first name that comes to mind is Ryan McMahon, and don’t worry, we will get to him very soon.

Instead, let’s talk about Dominguez, who might be better suited for a change of scenery in 2027 after an up-and-down 2026 campaign. Yankees fans hoped the 23-year-old would build on his 2025 season, where he hit .257 with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, and 47 RBIs. He also racked up 23 stolen bases and a .719 OPS.

However, it wasn’t in the cards for Dominguez. The young outfielder started the season at Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre, where he hit a scorching .326 with five doubles, three home runs, and 15 RBIs in 24 games.

From there, Dominguez was called up to the big leagues in late April, but it didn’t go quite well. He suffered a left shoulder sprain in May, which put him on the 10-day IL and forced him to miss 30 games.

Before going down with said injury, he wasn’t swinging the bat well, slashing .200/.250/.367 with two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs in nine games.

After returning from the IL, Dominguez proceeded to hit .235 with 10 doubles, five home runs, and a .656 OPS in the majors. He also recorded seven stolen bases and was caught stealing once.

But it wasn’t good enough to keep him in the big leagues. Dominguez was demoted to Triple-A after the Yankees acquired Heilot Ramos at the deadline. Dominguez’s latest stint in the minors left much to be desired, hitting .232 with three doubles, two home runs, and 12 RBIs from Aug. 7 to Sept. 4.

However, the Yankees gave Dominguez one more chance in the majors, calling him back to the Bronx in September. But it was only a four-game stint that saw the young outfielder make an error in two different games, plus a .111 average in 10 plate appearances.

A brutal error from Jasson Dominguez turns a single into a triple pic.twitter.com/frbRfSCFNH — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 6, 2026

From there, Dominguez was demoted to Triple-A, where he would end the 2026 campaign. For a guy with so much talent and who was even dubbed “The Martian,” it hasn’t panned out for him in New York. That said, he might be better off going to a team in a smaller market, or one that needs OF depth where he can play regularly.

His chapter might be over in New York, but the story isn’t completely written yet.

2. Ryan McMahon

Now, let’s jump on McMahon. If there’s one player Yankees fans don’t want to see in pinstripes next season, it’s the veteran third baseman.

The 31-year-old McMahon did not look good this season at the plate or in the field. The issues started early in the season, and they didn’t improve. During the regular season, he hit .213 with 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, and a .635 OPS.

McMahon’s advanced metrics don’t help his case. The veteran third baseman’s home run rate dropped from 3.4% in 2025 (with the Rockies and Yankees) to 3.1%, and his walk rate dipped too, from 11.9% to 7.8%.

He also didn’t make the same amount of hard-hit contact (45.0%) as he did last year (50.6% with Colorado and New York).

So McMahon’s offense wasn’t spectacular, and then you combine that with his defense (nine errors and -3 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average), one can argue that the Yankees can do better at the hot corner. Now, who that better option is is up for debate. Aaron Boone believes Luis Garcia Jr. can play third base sometimes next season, and we can’t forget about Anthony Volpe.

Meanwhile, it might be hard to move McMahon this offseason. Despite having one year left on his deal, the veteran is scheduled to make $16 million; teams won’t be blowing up Cashman’s phone.

However, a team like the St. Louis Cardinals could use a stopgap option like McMahon, and the Yankees could use a backup catcher, which St. Louis has. That said, we’ll see how things play out for the veteran this winter.

3. Will Warren

Warren falls more into the category of a player the Yankees could trade, rather than one they should. That said, if New York does move him, it has to be for an upgrade at third base, for example.

They shouldn’t give him away, despite having an abundance of starting rotation talent. This season, Warren pitched well in his second full season in the majors, whether in the bullpen or rotation.

The right-handed pitcher posted an 11-6 record and a 3.92 ERA in 32 games (29 starts). Warren gave up his fair share of long balls (21 home runs), as he did in 2025 (22), but still recorded 158 strikeouts in 156 innings of work.

While he didn’t fare well against left-handed hitters (.276 average and .787 OPS), Warren was much better against right-handed hitters (.242 average and .717 OPS). Did we mention that the 27-year-old hurler was reliable down the stretch? He had a 2.05 ERA and held opponents to a .217 average in five appearances (three starts in September).

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see if the Yankees do move Warren in a deal this offseason. Again, it’s not necessary because of his versatility. New York could also move another pitcher, as several candidates could be competing for the fifth starter spot in 2027.

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