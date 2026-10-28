Projecting the Yankees 2027 Opening Day Roster Before Free Agency Begins

The New York Yankees enter the 2026 offseason with a familiar goal: building a roster capable of ending their World Series drought.

After another disappointing postseason exit, this time at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series, New York faces several important decisions before Opening Day 2027.

While the starting rotation appears to be the team's greatest strength, questions remain about the rest of the lineup. The Yankees desperately need more right-handed production, especially in the infield, and uncertainty around the everyday center fielder and designated hitter roles could shape their offseason plans.

General manager Brian Cashman must also address a bullpen facing several potential departures, including closer David Bednar. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Trent Grisham among the notable free agents, New York has an opportunity to reshape its roster through free agency and trades.

So, what does the Yankees' 26-man roster look like as it stands heading into the 2027 season?

Taking an early look at the Yankees' projected 2027 Opening Day roster

Here's an early look at how the Yankees' 26-man roster could take shape heading into 2027, with several positions still up for grabs and plenty of offseason moves yet to come.

Catchers

Austin Wells

Ali Sánchez

Wells is currently projected to return as New York's starting catcher, with Ali Sánchez occupying the backup role. However, finding a reliable right-handed bat behind the plate should be among the Yankees' offseason priorities after Sánchez slashed just .244/.275/.302 with a .577 OPS in 51 games.

Despite his offensive struggles throughout much of 2026, Wells showed signs of life down the stretch, hitting four home runs over his final 10 regular-season games before posting a .761 OPS in the postseason. Combined with his defense and ability to manage the pitching staff, there's reason to believe the Yankees remain confident in his potential as their everyday catcher.

That makes Minnesota's Ryan Jeffers an intriguing, albeit potentially expensive, target. Jeffers batted .256 with 14 home runs, 56 RBI, and an .814 OPS in 2026, offering the right-handed production New York lacked. However, as one of the top free-agent catchers, he could command more than the Yankees are willing to spend on a platoon or backup role.

Other possibilities include former first-round pick Tyler Stephenson, who hit .241 with 15 home runs and a .727 OPS for Cincinnati, and Carson Kelly, who batted .258 with 10 homers and a .712 OPS for the Cubs.

Kelly has a $7.5 million mutual option for 2027, meaning his availability depends on whether both sides agree to exercise it. Kelly also has an interesting Yankees connection, having been traded alongside Luke Weaver to Arizona in the 2018 deal that sent Paul Goldschmidt to St. Louis. Should Kelly eventually land in the Bronx, all three players would have spent time in pinstripes.

And for a little nostalgia, there's always Kyle Higashioka. Originally selected by the Yankees in the seventh round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of Edison High School, Higashioka spent parts of seven major league seasons in New York before being included in the Juan Soto trade. At 36 with a career .674 OPS, a reunion seems unlikely to provide the offensive upgrade the Yankees need, but it would certainly be a full-circle moment.

Infielders

Luis García Jr. — First base

Anthony Volpe — Second base

George Lombard Jr. — Shortstop

Ryan McMahon — Third base

The Yankees have plenty of questions to answer in the infield heading into 2027, particularly at second and third base. Ryan McMahon appears to be the most likely Opening Day starter at third, but Anthony Volpe could be an option at either second or third after gaining experience at both positions in 2026.

Manager Aaron Boone has also indicated that Luis García Jr., New York's everyday first baseman in 2026, could see time at second base or third base next season, potentially opening the door for Ben Rice to take over every day at first.

With Chisholm Jr. entering free agency, the Yankees would be wise to move on rather than commit to a long-term deal, and a departure appears increasingly likely. That would also allow New York to address one of its most pressing needs: adding a reliable right-handed bat to balance its left-handed-heavy lineup.

One intriguing option is Mauricio Dubón, who hit 12 home runs, drove in 73 runs, and stole 10 bases while posting a .720 OPS with Atlanta in 2026. A two-time Gold Glove Award winner, Dubón brings defensive versatility, a contact-oriented approach, and a right-handed bat, making him an appealing addition to a Yankees team looking to improve its fundamentals and bring more balance to the lineup.

Ultimately, how New York's infield takes shape will depend largely on whether the organization adds another infielder through free agency or a trade.

Outfielders

Cody Bellinger — Left field

Spencer Jones — Center field

Aaron Judge — Right field

Heliot Ramos — Reserve

While Spencer Jones is currently projected as the Yankees' everyday center fielder, the 25-year-old still has room to develop and has yet to look completely comfortable on defense. New York could explore adding a right-handed outfielder to provide more lineup balance and additional depth.

Another name worth watching is Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan, who could generate trade interest this offseason. With just one year of team control remaining before free agency, the four-time Gold Glove Award winner could be an appealing trade target if the Guardians decide to entertain offers.

DH/Utility

Ben Rice — Designated hitter

Giancarlo Stanton — Designated hitter

José Caballero — Utility

Rice is projected as the primary designated hitter, while Stanton and Caballero round out the bench.

While Stanton's role as the Yankees' primary designated hitter is not guaranteed heading into 2027, with $15 million still owed to the veteran slugger next season, New York is unlikely to part ways with him immediately. Instead, Stanton will likely get an opportunity to earn his spot in spring training, potentially settling into a reduced role if the Yankees decide to move in another direction at DH.

Rotation

Cam Schlittler — RHP

Max Fried — LHP

Gerrit Cole — RHP

Carlos Rodón — LHP

Will Warren — RHP / Ryan Weathers — LHP

Starting pitching figures to be the Yankees' biggest strength entering 2027, with likely 2026 AL Cy Young Award contender Cam Schlittler spearheading a rotation that also features 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner and potential 2026 AL Comeback Player of the Year Gerrit Cole.

Add in Max Fried, who has established himself as one of the American League's most dependable left-handers, and New York has the foundation for one of baseball's most formidable starting rotations. Carlos Rodón provides another veteran presence, while Will Warren and Ryan Weathers could compete for the fifth spot.

Bullpen

Brent Headrick — LHP

Clarke Schmidt — RHP

Luis Gil — RHP

Yerry De Los Santos — RHP

Kervin Castro — RHP

Angel Chivilli — RHP

Bradley Hanner — RHP

The Yankees' bullpen was among baseball's most effective in 2026, but several key departures could leave significant holes heading into next season. Re-signing closer David Bednar should be a top priority, while retaining Paul Blackburn would provide another dependable arm.

With Trent Grisham ($22 million) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($10.2 million) potentially departing in free agency, New York could have more than $32 million in expiring salaries to redistribute across the roster.

If Blackburn doesn't return, the Yankees will need to find a similar option on the market. Top pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange could also factor into the bullpen plans after experimenting with a relief role in Triple-A in 2026. Armed with a triple-digit fastball, the 23-year-old could develop into a high-leverage setup man alongside Bednar.

However, with Ryan Yarbrough also entering free agency, New York will still need to address its need for a reliable multi-inning reliever.

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