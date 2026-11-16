4 Logical Ryan McMahon Trade Destinations With Yankees' Hands Reportedly Tied

The Yankees have plenty to address this offseason, but figuring out what to do at third base should be near the top of general manager Brian Cashman's list.

Ryan McMahon was supposed to provide stability at the hot corner. Instead, he struggled through a disappointing 2026 campaign, slashing .213/.279/.357 with 11 home runs, 41 RBIs and a 32% strikeout rate across 124 games.

McMahon's struggles have only added to the uncertainty surrounding the Yankees' plans at third base, leaving Cashman with another difficult offseason decision.

According to John Heyman of the New York Post, McMahon could be available in trade discussions. The problem? He's owed $16 million in 2027, and the Yankees would likely need to absorb a significant portion of that salary or take back another undesirable contract to move him.

https://t.co/6JbRkKPZpI Ryan McMahon is on the block, and Yankees know they’d have to pay down his $16M salary or take a “bad” contract back. Conflicting info on whether they’re listening on Garcia Jr. (NYY person suggests he’s staying) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 13, 2026

Neither option is particularly appealing, but continuing to commit playing time to a player who hasn't delivered isn't much better.

If Cashman is serious about moving McMahon, four teams stand out as possible options for different reasons.

1. Mariners: Contender seeking discounted infield depth

Seattle is an interesting possibility, although McMahon wouldn't necessarily be an obvious fit.

With Brendan Donovan capable of handling third base and Josh Naylor established at first, the Mariners aren't exactly desperate for another corner infielder. Still, if Seattle wants additional defensive depth, McMahon could be worth considering at the right price.

His defensive reputation remains his strongest selling point, although his strikeout issues would be a concern for a team looking to improve offensively.

If New York covered $10 million of his remaining salary, Seattle would acquire him for just $6 million.

That's a considerably smaller gamble than assuming his full contract, although the Mariners would need a legitimate roster opening to justify the move.

2. Nationals: Rebuilding club needing a veteran bridge

Washington could provide another opportunity for New York to move McMahon without taking back an undesirable contract.

The Nationals are still rebuilding and have questions at the corner-infield positions. Rather than committing significant money to a long-term solution, they could consider a discounted veteran while evaluating their younger players.

McMahon wouldn't need to carry the lineup. His primary value would come from providing experienced defense with the possibility of an offensive rebound.

If the Yankees absorbed $11 million to $12 million of his salary, Washington would be responsible for approximately $4 million to $5 million in 2027.

The Nationals could also explore flipping him at the trade deadline if his production improves.

Of course, Washington would have to decide whether that opportunity is better spent developing its younger talent.

3. Pirates: Budget-friendly veteran with power potential

Pittsburgh has a talented young pitching staff but continues to search for offensive improvements, including at third base.

McMahon certainly wouldn't guarantee better production, but his previous 20-homer power and defensive ability could make him worth considering at a substantial discount.

The biggest obstacle is money.

The Pirates aren't likely to absorb $16 million for a third baseman coming off McMahon's season. But at $4 million or $5 million, the conversation changes. If New York covered the remaining $11 million to $12 million, Pittsburgh could take an inexpensive chance on a veteran with some potential upside.

The Yankees wouldn't receive much in return, but recovering some salary while opening third base for a better roster fit would have value.

4. Cardinals: Rebuilding team with an opening at third base

Of these four possibilities, St. Louis might make the most sense.

Under President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom, the Cardinals are reshaping their roster around younger players while maintaining financial flexibility. However, third base remains an area of uncertainty, and Bloom has acknowledged the need for a longer-term solution.

In fact, MLB.com specifically identified McMahon among the potential trade candidates St. Louis could consider.

That doesn't mean discussions are underway, but it gives this scenario more credibility than simply matching a team with available payroll to a player New York wants to move.

If the Yankees covered $10 million to $11 million of McMahon's salary, the Cardinals could acquire an experienced third baseman for roughly $5 million to $6 million.

McMahon could serve as a short-term option while St. Louis evaluates its younger players, with the possibility of being moved again at the trade deadline if his bat rebounds.

Moving McMahon is only part of the solution

The Yankees aren't exactly dealing from a position of strength.

McMahon's defensive ability still has value, but his offensive struggles and remaining salary significantly limit what Cashman can realistically expect in return.

With McMahon's future in New York already looking uncertain, releasing him remains an option. But Cashman should exhaust his trade possibilities before cutting ties, even if the return is minimal or requires New York to absorb part of his salary.

That still leaves the question of who takes over at third base.

Luis Garcia and Anthony Volpe have both been discussed as internal possibilities, while Teruaki Sato, Alec Bohm, and Corey Seager are among the names floated as potential external targets.

Whether the Yankees promote from within, pursue a trade or explore free agency, finding a more reliable offensive contributor should be the priority.

The Yankees have spent enough time trying to make questionable roster fits work. Moving on from McMahon won't solve everything, but it could be a step toward building a more complete roster.

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