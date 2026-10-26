Ryan McMahon Clearly Doesn't Fit in the Yankees' 2027 Plans After Boone's Luis Garcia Statement

When Yankees manager Aaron Boone met with reporters via Zoom last week, he answered questions regarding his future with the club, this season, and the roster heading into next season.

Many Yankees fans are looking for change on the roster this offseason, especially at second and third base, given what they saw from Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ryan McMahon. Boone made one suggestion to remedy both issues: Luis Garcia Jr., who played well at first base and added another quality left-handed bat to the lineup.

However, fans aren’t exactly enthused by Garcia seeing time at second base. He played at second and shortstop for most of his career with the Washington Nationals and struggled defensively (-18 Outs Above Average and -17 Defensive Runs Saved at second base). He hasn’t played at the hot corner in the majors, but did so in the minors (36 games) in 2018, which was eight years ago, so that comes with its own set of obstacles.

But the fact that the Yankees are open to putting Garcia at a position he hasn’t played since he was 18 years old is a damning statement for McMahon.

Ryan McMahon’s future in pinstripes is seemingly hanging by a thread

As we all know, McMahon’s 2026 season in the Bronx was one to forget. His play at the plate and on the field is why fans want to see the Yankees sign Teruaki Sato this winter (even if it's a pipe dream) or consider a trade for Isaac Paredes.

The 31-year-old McMahon slashed .213/.279/.357 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI, and a .635 OPS in 124 games with the Yankees. Simply put, it was a continuation of what fans saw last year from the infielder after being acquired from the Colorado Rockies at the trade deadline (.208/.308/.333 with four home runs, 18 RBI, and a .641 OPS).

However, McMahon’s defense at third base was still somewhat respectable. In 2025, he had a .971 fielding percentage, 7 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average, and four errors.

But this season was a completely different story for McMahon on defense. He recorded a .960 fielding percentage, which was higher than the league average (.958), but had nine errors and -3 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average.

We also saw McMahon’s defense, or lack thereof, in the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays, where he threw an ugly first-inning error in Game 2, which led to an early run. The Yankees went on to lose, 5-2, at Tropicana Field.

If it were up to Yankees fans, they would trade McMahon this offseason and drive him to the airport. But based on his production this season, it’s hard to believe he will have a bunch of suitors, even though he will be a free agent after the 2027 season.

McMahon is set to make $16 million, which isn’t a small price for a team to pay. The Yankees will likely have to eat some cash or take a bad contract in a trade for McMahon, which doesn’t sound appealing either.

There’s also the DFA route with McMahon. But if you’re general manager Brian Cashman, the goal is to get value in return, even if it’s a lower-level prospect. Then you figure out third base, whether that’s Garcia, Anthony Volpe, or another player who could be available this winter.

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