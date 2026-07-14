How Yankees' Brian Cashman Can Win Trade Deadline to Be Master of His Domain

To borrow a line from Jerry Seinfeld, this is a story about ... nothing.

What's the deal with Brian Cashman? The Yankees' general manager is looking to be the master of his domain ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline. To be king of the county, Cashman's roster has some work to do, as it sits in second place in the American League East at the MLB All-Star break, three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

The MLB rumor mill is working overtime, yada yada yada, the Yankees are tied to just about every big-name player on the trade market. But if Cashman truly wants to be lord of the manor, he must avoid double-dipping by holding the line and standing pat at the trade deadline.

Feats of strength

The Yankees' offense has spent a lot of time shopping at the jerk store while waiting for right fielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton to return from the injured list.

Getting Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton back from the IL might be better than any trade deadline move the Yankees could make. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the return of neither is imminent, just imagine the feats of strength the former MVPs will perform when back in the lineup for the stretch run.

Although he was having a "down" performance by his standards before his injury, Judge was still slashing .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs, 38 RBIs and 42 walks, along with 21.7% barrel and 57.3% hard-hit rates, per Baseball Savant. Meanwhile, Stanton was on pace for a sixth consecutive 20-HR season before landing on the IL in April, so he'll look to pick up from where he left off, hopefully not losing a step.

Serenity now? Nope. Insanity later? Absolutely.

Real and spectacular

The Yankees' pitching staff has been making MLB batters thirsty for hits over the first half of the season, thanks in large part to the development of All-Star right-hander Cam Schlittler. The first-time ASG participant is 9-5 through 20 starts, all while leading the American League in WAR (4.1), ERA (2.05), ERA+ (205) and WHIP (0.944).

Cam Schlittler completely exceeded the Yankees' expectations in the first half of the 2026 MLB season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, Ryan Weathers and Will Warren haven't exactly been sponge-worthy. But imagine what the rotation will look like later this summer when Carlos Rodón and Max Fried return and join Schlittler and former Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole, giving the Yankees a pitching staff that is real and spectacular.

The opposite

Look, Yankees fans have been killing independent Cashman for years, with a World Series drought dating back to 2009. But if every instinct fans have had has been wrong, then the opposite would have to be right.

Will the GM be a close-talker ahead of the trade deadline? Or maybe a low-talker? Does he have the man hands necessary to build a winning roster?

The questions are piling up for Yankees GM Brian Cashman ahead of the trade deadline. Does he have the answers? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sometimes the best trades are the ones you don't make, even when you are a fancy boy like the general manager of a big-league club. So that could mean no soup for Yankees fans before Aug. 3.

That's a shame

Cashman must approach the trade deadline like looking into the sun: You don’t stare at it. It’s too risky. You get a sense of it, then you look away.

If he chooses wisely, Cashman will look like a pirate, plundering the Commissioner's Trophy. But if the 59-year-old GM chooses poorly, the Yankees will find themselves out of the contest.

And that's a shame.