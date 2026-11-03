4 Yankees on Thin Ice Heading into This Offseason

After two straight ALDS exits, the New York Yankees are faced with serious questions regarding the 2027 season.

Further adding to these questions is a core in between eras. The Aaron Judge era is already halfway over, but the emergence of homegrown players like Ben Rice, Cam Schlittler, and George Lombard Jr. has kept New York's championship window open.

At the same time, the arrival of more farmhands and external acquisitions will phase out a few of the Bronx mainstays from past seasons. Whether due to injuries or underperformance, these players are all under contract for 2027 but face uncertain futures.

Here are four Yankees who could be in danger of losing their jobs next season.

1. Giancarlo Stanton

The Yankees fully expected Giancarlo Stanton to miss time at some point in the 2026 season, given his injury history. However, they didn't expect him to miss almost the entire season.

Unfortunately, that disastrous scenario played out for Stanton as he strained both calves and played just 24 regular-season games. He miraculously overcame the second calf strain to make the postseason roster, but was still limited to just two pinch-hitting appearances due to Ben Rice handling DH duties.

2027 will be the final guaranteed year of Stanton's contract, as he has a $15 million club option that can be bought out for $10 million.



Yet with Rice facing questions at first base, Luis Garcia Jr.'s presence as a first baseman, and Aaron Judge needing more DH days after his own injury-plagued season, Stanton's role as the everyday designated hitter is far from guaranteed. He may need more days off to stay healthy, allowing Rice and Garcia to both be in the lineup.

The Yankees used Stanton as a bench player more often in 2025, and he thrived in that role. With that in mind, reduced playing time for the soon-to-be 37-year-old could be a blessing in disguise from both a health and production standpoint. But if he suffers another long-term injury, it's possible for the Yankees to lose patience and cut ties with the slugger, eating the rest of his contract in the process.

2. Jasson Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez seems to be the odd man out in the Yankees' outfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once viewed as the Yankees' future star in center field, Jasson Dominguez has yet to put everything together in the major leagues.

Dominguez's time in the majors has been marred by injuries, inconsistency as a switch-hitter, and brutal outfield defense. 2026 was his biggest missed opportunity. Dominguez slashed only .225/.267/.368, posted -0.2 fWAR, and missed time with a shoulder injury. He played more games in Triple-A (59) than at the major league level (57).

The emergence of fellow homegrown outfielder Spencer Jones down the stretch and the addition of Heliot Ramos at the trade deadline have further complicated Dominguez's role with the Yankees moving forward. A change of scenery is very much in the cards, as Dominguez is still only 23 years old and under club control until 2031. However, that also provides reason for the Bronx Bombers not to give up on him, especially with an opening in center field.

If the Yankees don't bring in an outfielder this winter, expect Dominguez to compete with Jones for the center field job. If Jones wins that competition, then the Martian's days in the Bronx will be numbered.

3. Anthony Volpe

2027 may be the make-or-break year for Anthony Volpe, especially after changing his role down the stretch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the four players mentioned here, the most mysterious by far is Anthony Volpe.

Just when it looked like George Lombard Jr.'s arrival was the end of Volpe's difficult Bronx tenure, the 25-year-old parlayed a strong Triple-A stint into another shot at the major league level. Volpe learned second base and a little bit of third base during that minor league reset, increasing his positional versatility, while also heating up at the plate.

The bat saw mixed results upon returning to the majors, as Volpe still recorded a mediocre .695 OPS in September despite a monster September 10 game against the Colorado Rockies. Yet in the postseason, the infielder went 3-for-7 and was a fan interference call away from potentially saving New York's season for another day.

The reps at second (and third, to a much lesser extent) further cemented Volpe's status as a plus defender. However, he has yet to find any offensive consistency in his major league career and has been downright unplayable during his worst slumps. Because of that lack of offense, it would be foolish to give him a starting infield job right away without having any internal or external additions to compete with.

If Volpe can finally find the hitting prowess that made him a top prospect in the past, then the Yankees would be more inclined to give him a starting job. But until he does, he may need to accept a bench role.

4. Clarke Schmidt

Is Clarke Schmidt the odd man out among the Yankees' vaunted rotation options? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps it's unfair to say Clarke Schmidt's job is in danger, as he only recently recovered from Tommy John surgery. But after making his long-awaited return in September, Schmidt promptly landed back on the IL with a bicep issue and wouldn't appear in the postseason.

The 30-year-old appears to be the odd man out in the Yankees' loaded starting rotation, which features Cam Schlittler as the ace and three outstanding veterans in Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodon. New York also loves Will Warren as a fifth starter; despite his inconsistency, the Bronx Bombers believe he has more talent that can be unlocked compared to most other fifth starters.

Further complicating things for Schmidt is his contract status. Schlittler and Warren are still pre-arbitration eligible, while Cole, Fried, and Rodon are all signed to long-term contracts. In contrast, Schmidt will become a free agent after the 2027 season.

The good news for Schmidt is that he's had success as a reliever in the past, notably recording a 2.74 ERA in 26 relief appearances in the 2022 season. With that in mind, a healthy Schmidt would be a great option as a long reliever, as he can return to the rotation in case another starter lands on the shelf.

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