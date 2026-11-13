Aaron Boone Already Facing an Uphill Battle Ahead of Critical Year With Yankees

While the baseball world has advertised this November as an ultimate sprint before the lockout freezes all action on December 1st, the last few weeks have been more of a slog than we're used to in the traditional sense.

Transactions have been limited, the hot stove hasn't been turned on yet, and really, the only drama we've seen so far is in the coaching carousel, to which there have been much fewer openings than usual, with several interim managers landing full-time jobs, like Don Mattingly in Philadelphia, Chad Tracy in Boston, and Andy Green in Queens.

The hesitancy to make wholesale staff changes across the league likely stems from fear of a prolonged lockout, which would prevent major-league coaches from acclimating to their players. It's a reasonable fear, with the possibility of a protracted spring training next year.

The Yankees planned to return much of their major-league staff around Aaron Boone, who's entering a lame-duck year without an extension in 2027. But a few jobs around the league daring to go on the coaching carousel have come calling and poached three key assistants, leaving the Yankees scrambling for answers.

Normally, especially after a disappointing playoff exit, this wouldn't be anything concerning, but for Boone, entering possibly his final year as Yankees manager without tangible improvements, having to suddenly replace nearly his entire staff with a lockout breathing down his neck could be a huge obstacle.

Yankees' coaching changes put extra pressure on Aaron Boone

The Yankees are still considered a model organization by many in the industry, which often makes their coaches at all levels targets for poaching. We first saw this on November 5, when Triple-A manager Shelley Duncan was hired to Tracy's major-league staff in Boston.

Retaining Matt Blake as pitching coach was a big win for Boone early in the offseason, but he lost one of the other big innovative minds in the dugout when the Seattle Mariners, who've overhauled their entire operation this offseason, hired Director of Catching Tanner Swanson as their new bench coach.

Swanson, a Seattle native, has been lauded across baseball for his ability to develop defense behind the plate in his seven seasons in the Bronx. Over a dozen major-league backstops have gone through the Yankees' system in his time here and are still scattered around baseball, but his biggest success might be turning Austin Wells from a guy who didn't have a future at catcher into a Gold Glove finalist.

Replacing Swanson was relatively simple, as Brian Cashman confirmed to the media on Tuesday that Run Prevention and Catching Coordinator Aaron Gershenfeld would be promoted to fill Swanson's role. However, such replacements aren't as iron-clad elsewhere.

On Wednesday morning, both bench coach Brad Ausmus and hitting coach James Rowson were hired elsewhere. Ausmus became the manager of the Houston Astros, and Rowson became the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco Giants after the Yankees decided they weren't going to retain him.

While they clearly planned for Rowson's departure, losing both him and Ausmus at the same time now leaves a gaping hole, even if it also presents a major opportunity.

Will they go after former Dodgers hitting coach Aaron Bates? Will they look toward some of the more data-efficient organizations to get more organizational buy-in offensively? Will they look for experience to replace Ausmus, like the former Astros' manager and Yankees' coach Joe Espada? There are loads of possibilities.

The problem is that by the time these two likely external hires are made, there will be less than two weeks before the lockout. When the lockout strikes, these new coaches won't be able to communicate with the players until it ends, which could very well be deep into next spring, with an extremely shortened runway until the games mean something.

This is especially crucial for a hitting coach, especially if he does things differently than the departed Rowson. The incumbent assistants are still on staff, which could help, but a change in philosophy might be harder to nail down over the lockout, which could lead to some offensive growing pains.

And after last season? Boone and company can't afford these growing pains with the added pressure from management. Personnel will matter a lot here, but the manager is being given a raw deal early in what will be the most important year of his managerial career.

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