SF Giants Hire James Rowson as Offensive Coordinator

The San Francisco Giants are getting their offseason underway and are poaching hitting coach James Rowson from the New York Yankees, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted that the official title will be "Offensive Coordinator."

About the Rowson Hire

New York Yankees assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes, hitting coach James Rowson, right fielder Aaron Judge and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants needed change in the hitting department going into 2027, and now they got it. Rowson has been at the helm of some of the top offenses in the sport in his career, including the 2019 “Bomba Squad” Minnesota Twins that won 101 games and the AL Central. He was also the hitting coach on the 2024 Yankees that went to the World Series.

The Yankees offense under Rowson in 2026 was middle of the pack, posting a 101 wRC+, but the numbers showed that almost every offensive player, with the exception of Ben Rice, regressed. The Yankees decided to let Rowson test free agency, and he walked right to the Giants.

Given Rowson's career track record, this move makes total sense for the Giants. For starters, they play in one of the biggest ballparks in the sport. They need to play to its strengths, and Rowson will help with that — as long as there is buy-in to his program. One issue in New York at the end was players losing focus in his offensive program, which might have led to the numbers falling in 2026. The Giants will benefit from having a solid mix of veterans and rookies on the team in 2026, and should follow the program laid out for them.

Rowson leans into analytics, which should fit the mold of the Giants going into 2027, since most teams use analytics as their philosophy, but Rowson also understands the old way of doing things. His success with multiple franchises makes him an appealing and interesting choice.

The goal for the Giants is to improve. Any way you slice it, Rowson should be a contributing factor in helping the team develop offensive players and help some who regressed under the former staff. If they lean into a philosophy that fits Oracle Park, the offense will significantly improve at home, and that should improve their record.

The next step for the Giants is adding externally to their offense and adding pitching, specifically in the bullpen. While the Giants might have been one of the more disappointing teams in 2026, if the right additions are made, this should not mean a long rebuild.