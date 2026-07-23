George Lombard Jr.'s Hot Streak Could Force Yankees' Hand as Offense Remains a Concern

Yankees fans are patiently awaiting the debut of standout prospect George Lombard Jr., who has been playing well at the plate this season in the minor leagues.

Between Double-A Somerset, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and a short rehab stint at rookie ball, Lombard is slashing .281/.407/.502 with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, and a .909 OPS across 68 games. At this point, there isn’t much more for the minor league phenom to prove. He’s done at every level of minor league ball; making the next step is the majors.

George Lombard Jr. SMOKES his 5th Triple-A home run of the season in his 1st AB back from the IL 🚨🚨



Sooo good to see Lombard Jr. back on the field, and I hope we see him in the Bronx soon... pic.twitter.com/WDzLSZ4jO7 — Cai Rogers (@cai_rogers7) July 17, 2026

Speaking of his injury stint, Lombard missed some time due to two sprained fingers on his left hand, which he sustained last month. However, the 21-year-old infielder hasn’t skipped a beat since returning on July 13. Lombard is hitting a ridiculous 11-of-20 at the plate with three home runs, three doubles, and five walks in his last six games (h/t Talkin’ Yanks).

Lombard isn’t slowing down, which is what you want to see if you’re in the Yankees’ brass, but he’s also forcing their hand to make a decision between Anthony Volpe and Ryan McMahon, who both have struggled this season at the plate and in the field.

Yankees can’t afford to keep holding back George Lombard as Volpe and McMahon play poorly

Now, if the Yankees were to promote Lombard in the next week or so, for example, New York would have to figure out where to put him. Shortstop would be the most ideal spot for him, but Lombard also has some reps at the hot corner under his belt.

When we look at the shortstop spot, Volpe’s play has been inconsistent this season, leading to José Caballero getting some time there. However, we know neither guy is the long-term solution there, hence why some fans want to see them active in the trade market for that position.

Anthony Volpe's season-long struggles give the Yankees every reason to promote George Lombard Jr. to the big leagues. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But why do that when you have Lombard, who is hitting .260 with 15 doubles, five home runs, 17 RBI, and an .832 OPS at Triple-A? And not to mention, he boasts a .961 fielding percentage in 55 games at shortstop in the minor leagues this season.

Meanwhile, Volpe is hitting .247 with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 RBI and an OPS of .663 in 48 games with the Yankees this season. The 25-year-old’s only saving grace is his glove, with a .988 fielding percentage and two errors in 171 chances.

However, the Yankees could get the same type of performance in the field from Lombard, even if he were to struggle at the plate early in his big-league tenure. And best believe Yankees fans would rather deal with Lombard's growing pains than Volpe’s at this point, who could use a fresh start elsewhere.

The same thing can be said for McMahon, whose offense has been non-existent for stretches throughout the season. The veteran third baseman is hitting .214 with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 26 RBI, and an OPS of .652. As for his defense, it’s been hit and miss, with a .959 fielding percentage (.958 fielding percentage) and six errors in 146 chances.

Now, Lombard has played 31 games at third base in the minors, which is good to know, but the Yankees likely want to keep him at shortstop if possible.

That being said, there’s going to be a time in the coming days or even weeks when New York will have to make the call to bring Lombard up. And when that happens, the hope is that it will bring a spark to the Yankees’ offense, which they need until Aaron Judge returns from the injured list.