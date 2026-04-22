Cody Bellinger Easing Early Worries After Big Yankees Extension

When the New York Yankees handed veteran outfielder Cody Bellinger a huge five-year, $162.5 million contract extension in the offseason, some within the fanbase weren’t exactly pleased with general manager Brian Cashman’s decision.

Bellinger, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for reliever Cody Poteet in Nov. 2024, played well in his first year in the Bronx. The left-handed outfielder slugged .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI and recorded an .813 OPS.

Anytime a player has that "breakout" season, fans wonder if it was a fluke. And if said team were to bring that particular player back, would they regret it?

Luckily for the Yankees, they don’t seem to be regretting their decision to bring back Bellinger for five seasons, who is quietly off to a good start, which New York has needed over the first month of the 2026 season.

The 30-year-old outfielder is slashing .278/.385/.456 with three home runs and 11 RBI across 22 games. He’s also added three doubles and a triple, while recording 15 walks and striking out 12 times. In his last 10 games, the veteran outfielder is slashing .324/.409/.541.

Yankees' Cody Bellinger Extension Already Going as Good as Hoped

In fact, if you compare Bellinger’s numbers this season to this time last year, it's clear that the lefty slugger is playing better.

Through the first 22 games last year, Bellinger was hitting an ugly .179 with two home runs and 12 RBI. The veteran had a double, a triple, three stolen bases, and six walks, but also struck out 19 times, which did not help his .550 OPS. Last season, the Yankees had Bellinger hitting out of the second spot, third, and cleanup.

Going back to this season, Bellinger has seen most of his action at the plate out of the three hole for the Yankees, where he’s hit .275 with an OPS of .845. Aaron Judge and Ben Rice, who have been mashing to start the season, have stolen all of the headlines.

However, fans should also put some respect on Bellinger’s name, who, thus far, is making the team’s brass look smart.

At $32.5 million AAV, that’s not cheap for an outfielder who has shown glimpses of being a star earlier in his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and played well with the Chicago Cubs. But playing in the Bronx and wearing the pinstripes is a different beast.

With the struggles and inconsistencies the bottom of the Yankees’ lineup has had to start this season, seeing Bellinger pick up where he left off last season at the top of the order is a good sign for a New York squad that has World Series aspirations.