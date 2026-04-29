Elmer Rodríguez Start Signals How Seriously Yankees are Taking Regular Season

The New York Yankees finished the 2025 season with a 94-68 record, tying for first place with the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite going 9-1 in their final ten games and doing everything they could to take the AL East at the end of September, Toronto had the tiebreaker.

2025 was a season marred by blown leads and missed opportunities, and a year later, it does feel like the Yankees are taking things a little more seriously, in hopes of never being in a situation like that again. Designating Randal Grichuk for assignment to make room for Elmer Rodríguez in the final game of a series against the Rangers that they already won is one sign that's happening.

The moment Elmer Rodríguez found out he was headed to the Big Leagues 🥹@NYYPlayerDev | #RepBX pic.twitter.com/4kVKawt5xt — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 29, 2026

The Yankees could have easily gone with Ryan Yarbrough or Paul Blackburn. Despite never having played an inning in the big leagues, it's clear that Rodríguez has the superior stuff to both.

Plus, they might need him. They'll take on Yankees killer Nathan Eovaldi, who, despite having an ERA north of 5, will probably still find a way to go six to seven solid innings against the Bombers.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rodríguez's resume

In four starts this year at Triple-A, Rodríguez has a 1.27 ERA in 21.1 innings. He is also coming off a year where he shot through the minors after being traded for catcher Carlos Narváez. In 150 innings across High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A, he posted a 2.58 ERA and struck out 176 batters.

Rodríguez's strikeout stuff is prolific. Considering that the Rangers aren't a great lineup outside of Josh Jung, Brandon Nimmo, and Corey Seager, it should be a good landing spot for the rookie to get his feet wet in the majors.

A new way of doing things

The plan is for Rodríguez to get a few starts, according to manager Aaron Boone. It just shows the organization's faith in him in this short preview of one of their top pitching prospects.

"I’ve really been impressed with a lot of our young guys that are knocking on the door, and Elmer is included in that,” Boone said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “He seems to have a really good way and makeup about him. That should serve him well.”

Going with the youngster with high upside over the veteran is something that the Yankees haven't always done. In the 2021 season, the Yankees had a chance to go with Luis Gil to fortify the back end of their rotation.

Instead, they opted for Andrew Heaney, who had a 7.32 ERA in 36.2 innings. Gil had his moments, like a big start against Boston at home late in the year, but he saw more bus rides to Scranton than starts that year.

The result of going with Heaney and watching his regularly scheduled implosions was missing out on being at home for the wild-card game. The Yankees are in that position too often, and the hope is that they never find themselves in those circumstances again.