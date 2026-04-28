Yankees' Elmer Rodriguez Call-Up Is Right Move Despite Tricky Situation

The New York Yankees are making a small change to their starting rotation ahead of their series finale against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. On Tuesday morning, manager Aaron Boone told the media that pitching prospect Elmer Rodriguez will be making his major league debut.

Will Warren was set to pitch against the Rangers, but Boone and New York’s brass pulled an audible and instead went with Rodriguez as their short-term fifth starter. When it comes to Warren, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reported that everything is okay with him, as he’s healthy, and the Yankees “are just realigning their rotation.” He’s set to start against the Baltimore Orioles later this week, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Needless to say, this promotion comes at an interesting time for the Yankees, as they saw Luis Gil get rocked in his last start, and he was immediately sent back to Triple-A. And then there’s the impending return of Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole, who are currently on rehab assignments.

As Phillips reported, Rodón is scheduled to make “at least two more rehab starts,” and if that’s it, he could be back with the big league club on May 10. If that’s the case, Rodriguez won’t have much time in the majors, but he’ll at least have a couple of shots to show the brass that his success at Triple-A isn’t a fluke.

Elmer Rodriguez, not Carlos Lagrange, is getting the first shot at major leagues

The way New York has gone about Rodriguez's debut certainly adds some pressure to the situation. He was picked over Carlos Lagrange. He's getting called up at the last minute after quickly giving Gil the boot and pivoting off of Warren. And he knows this is very likely a short stint with Rodon at the doorstep of a return, which doesn't allow him to get settled.

That said, Rodriguez has been dynamite with the RailRiders this season. The 22-year-old southpaw has a 1-2 record and a pristine 1.27 ERA across four starts. He has allowed 12 hits, seven walks, four runs (three earned), and a home run, while striking out 20 in 21.1 innings pitched.

In three of his four starts at Triple-A, Rodriguez posted at least eight swinging strikes, including a 10-spot in his last outing against Rochester, where Rodriguez recorded seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Neither right-handed hitters nor lefties have had success against Rodriguez. Righties are hitting a dismal .158 with a .528 OPS, while left-handed hitters are a bit better at .188 with a .497 OPS.

This is a huge improvement from the 2025 season in the minors, where the young hurler went from High-A Hudson Valley to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Last season, righties hit .220 off Rodriguez, while left-handed batters struggled with a .155 average.

He has a diverse pitching arsenal at his disposal, starting with a four-seam fastball that can hit 96 mph, followed by a slider, change-up, and curveball that aren’t too shabby.

Even though he will only be with the big-league club for a short period of time, it's still good for the team to get Rodriguez a taste of the majors, especially when there's an opening. He's only helping buy the Yankees some time until they're full strength again, which should provide him some solace in terms of having lower expectations, even if the conditions around his promotion aren't the most ideal.