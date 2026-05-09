The 2026 MLB season has almost reached mid-May, meaning it won't be long until trade talks around the Majors heat up.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman hasn't needed to pull off any major deals just yet because of his club's electric start; however, that might change as each passing day brings us closer to the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Idle hands don't win championships, and despite their American League-leading record, the Bronx Bombers need to improve several areas if they want to go on a deep October run.

The MLB stands are already beginning to separate the potential buyers from the sellers, with the Giants standing out in the latter category. A National League West-worst record has forced San Francisco into selling mode, with the fire sale seemingly beginning on Saturday when Gold-Glove catcher Patrick Bailey was traded to Cleveland.

BREAKING: The Cleveland Guardians are acquiring two-time Gold Glove-winning catcher Patrick Bailey in a trade with the San Francisco Giants for the No. 29 pick in this year's draft and left-handed pitching prospect Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 9, 2026

With the first domino down, more teams will call the Giants about their possible trade pieces. The Yankees should join the mix before it's too late, as the struggling NL West club is the ideal trade partner for multiple reasons.

Giants can help Yankees with multiple needs

As mentioned before, the Yankees could benefit from improving in certain areas. One of those is the bullpen, which the Giants can help with.

Left-handed reliever Adrián Morejón is a potential trade piece I wrote about last month. The 27-year-old southpaw hasn't been great this season (2-1, 5.40 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 20 innings), but it was only last year when he went 13-6 with a 2.08 ERA and three saves en route to his first MLB All-Star nod. The Giants also have ex-Yankee reliever JT Brubaker, who's sitting at a career-best 2.65 ERA and will be an unrestricted free agent in the winter, making him the perfect rental target.

Trading for Adrián Morejón would give the Yankees' bullpen a major boost. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

San Francisco can also help if New York wants to add a veteran starting pitcher. Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole are coming back from significant injuries. The jury's still out about whether they can hold up for the rest of the year, which is why pending UFAs like Robbie Ray (3-4, 2.76 ERA in eight starts) and, to a lesser extent, Tyler Mahle (1-4, 5.00 ERA in seven starts) might be appealing.

The Yankees could also go big-game hunting.

Third baseman Ryan McMahon's play has improved lately, but that doesn't mean he'll keep his hot streak going forever. If the Yankees have doubts, they could try making a play for Giants 3B Matt Chapman, who's a five-time Gold Glove winner and is under contract through 2030. Wouldn't it be nice to have a long-term solution at the hot corner finally?

Any trade for Chapman would likely cost multiple top prospects, but the price would be worth it if he can return to form with a fresh start. His bat is having a down year, but only a season ago, he had 21 home runs and 61 RBIs. Besides, his defense is still solid, as he leads the Majors with 11 double plays and has the eighth-most outs above average among third basemen, per Baseball Savant.

Should the Yankees kick the tires regarding a potential blockbuster trade for Giants 3B Matt Chapman? | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Giants aren't in the AL, which also benefits the Yankees

One could argue that most potential sellers are American League teams so far. As of Saturday morning, the Yankees, Rays, Athletics and Guardians are the only AL clubs with a record of .500 or better.

While the plethora of losing records means that many players could be available, the Yankees might not be interested in doing business with a fellow AL franchise. The last thing New York would want is to trade a top prospect only for them to come back and terrorize the Bronx Bombers six to 13 times per season.

Trading with the Giants would avoid that risk, as the Yankees only face them three times each year. The two clubs already clashed in their season-opening series, meaning New York wouldn't have to face any player traded to the Bay until 2027 at the earliest.

Throw in the fact that the Giants own the eighth-hardest remaining schedule, per Tankathon, and the Yankees have even more reason to keep tabs. There's a good chance that San Francisco will dig deeper into selling mode with each passing day. If there's even a chance that any enticing trade pieces are available, Cashman must pick up the phone ASAP to work out a deal with his Bay Area counterpart, Zack Minasian.