After making three moves to address the bullpen this week, the Yankees may focus on other roster upgrades.

Arguably the most glaring need among New York's position player group is third base. Ryan McMahon has proven to be an even bigger problem instead of a solution, and his days in the Bronx should be numbered. Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe could be internal options, but the former is best used as a superutility player and the latter has extremely little experience at the hot corner.

It seems more likely for the Yankees to trade for a third baseman instead of signing one in free agency. Outside of Teruaki Sato, whom the Yankees already have concerns about, the third base market is extremely thin. Alec Bohm figures to be the second-best option, but he has so many red flags both offensively and defensively that the Bronx Bombers should completely stay away from him.

However, the 3B market doesn't account for players who can shift to the hot corner. In that regard, the Yankees can find an ideal target.

Earlier in the offseason, the Seattle Mariners announced their intent to let longtime shortstop J.P. Crawford walk in free agency. Crawford, 31, endured a difficult 2026 season but could benefit from both a change of scenery and a new everyday position. The Bronx might be the perfect place for Crawford to bounce back.

J.P. Crawford would be a great fit for the Yankees

J.P. Crawford's fantastic plate discipline, left-handed swing and recent shift to third base should interest the Yankees. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crawford endured a mediocre 2026 season, with just 1.2 fWAR in 116 games. His 105 wRC+ is only slightly above league average, and his defense at shortstop declined rapidly, with -12 Defensive Runs Saved and a -9 Fielding Run Value (per Baseball Savant).

However, there are two things that can greatly help Crawford improve in 2027: a move to third base and a more hitter-friendly environment.

The Mariners deployed Crawford at the hot corner for 254.1 innings, and his metrics there were far closer to league average as opposed to his awful metrics at shortstop. His arm strength could be better, but it's better than Volpe's and similar to Caballero's. Crawford's range is also much better suited to 3B compared to shortstop or second base.

Yet the more intriguing part of Crawford's game is his bat. The 10-year veteran boasts outstanding plate discipline; in 2026, he recorded a 19.7% chase rate (98th percentile) and 17.2% whiff rate (86th percentile) while walking at a 13.1% clip (92nd percentile). Despite hitting just .221, Crawford's discipline allowed him to register a passable .335 on-base percentage.

That batting average can also increase in a more hitter-friendly environment. T-Mobile Park in Seattle is notorious for being a pitcher's park, and that reflected itself in Crawford's .204 batting average there across 232 plate appearances last season. In contrast, Crawford hit .235 in 257 plate appearances on the road.

Yankee Stadium should be a much better fit for Crawford in theory. Being a left-handed hitter, he can take advantage of the right-field short porch, especially if he hits more fly balls to the pull side. Crawford hit 14 home runs last season and 83 in his career, yet he would have 15 home runs in Yankee Stadium in 2026 and 96 home runs if he spent his whole career there.

JP Crawford homers for the second consecutive night!



He's working on a 7-game hitting streak 🔱 pic.twitter.com/wtnqBpSl07 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 6, 2026

In regard to cost, Crawford is most likely looking for a short-term contract to rebuild his value, and a $10-15 million AAV is perfectly reasonable. It's unknown how much the 31-year-old is looking for in terms of AAV, but if it falls within that range, the Yankees should absolutely pursue him.

Signing Crawford carries plenty of risk, as he dealt with hand injuries last year that could impact his bat speed, while his sample size at third base is still rather small. But he would be a significant upgrade over McMahon and carry less risk compared to Caballero or Volpe, while carrying a potentially great reward. Crawford's plate discipline is something the Yankees desperately need given their low team on-base percentage last year, and having him play in Yankee Stadium as opposed to T-Mobile Park should yield both greater power and better results with balls in play.

There is no slam-dunk option at third base for the Yankees to sign on the open market, assuming they aren't in on Teruaki Sato. But J.P. Crawford has the highest upside, and if New York can't find anyone they like on the trade market, taking a gamble on the longtime Mariner is the best option.

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