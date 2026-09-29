How the Yankees Should Use Giancarlo Stanton This Postseason

Update: Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that Stanton is on the Yankees' Wild Card Series roster. Our original story follows below.

Giancarlo Stanton is ON the Yankees Wild Card Series roster. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) September 29, 2026

The New York Yankees probably aren't playing coy with their playoff roster. When it comes to their injured players — an amalgamation of all-stars on the IL — they're taking it day by day, trying to decide whether any of them are ready for postseason play.

In the case of Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees are really slow-playing it, and at this point, it shouldn't surprise anybody if he were activated. Jack Curry mentioned as much on the YES broadcast this week, too, about Stanton.

"I think Stanton is very much in play [for this series]," Curry said, according to NJ.com's Adam Zagoria.

Of course, fans didn't need Curry to spell it out for them that Stanton could be on the way back. On Monday afternoon, he, Aaron Judge, and Trent Grisham were taking hacks against the likes of Elmer Rodriguez and Kyle Carr.

Hard contact on the ground for Giancarlo Stanton vs. Elmer Rodriguez. pic.twitter.com/fdnk4gpO41 — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) September 28, 2026

If Stanton does return, it's just a matter of who doesn't play. The names in danger of losing their playing time are Ben Rice and Luis Garcia Jr. — two sluggers who have stepped up big during the regular season. If Stanton starts, neither plays if Aaron Boone goes with Paul Goldschmidt at first base.

The veterans vs. the youth

For as much of a threat in the box as Stanton is with his 456 career home runs and 18 postseason homers, his legacy probably shouldn't negate the combined 71 long balls between Rice and Garcia in 2026. In fact, both should get the nod at first, leaving the two veterans on the bench for late-game scenarios.

It feels like sacrilege to say this about someone like Stanton, who has come through big before, but given that lefties have done damage to Payton Tolle, keeping the team's two best hitters on the bench for someone who hasn't played since April feels like a decision that lacks common sense. At this point, Stanton is better suited as a late-game pinch hitter than a starter.

The New York Yankees hitters will face Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, despite any conversations about where he could play, the Yankees are patient with Stanton. Boone's message on Monday didn't offer any definitive answers.

"I want to see another day here [from Stanton]," Boone said, according to the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez. "Again, I don't know if there's one definitive [moment] like, 'Ooh, there he is, he's on.' It's more just letting the day unfold, seeing where we're at, and making a final call one way or the other."

Although it's a small sample size, lefties have actually done okay vs. Payton Tolle. Tolle faced a lefty 173 times this season, accounting for 41.1 IP. They hit .248/.301/.404 with six homers. In this case, it seems fine to start both Rice and Garcia.

Garcia could handle first base duties pretty well, too. This year, he has 3 Outs Above Average and 2 Defensive Runs Saved at second. With him there, Rice can DH for the Yankees.

Right now, the Yankees need all the firepower they can get. That should involve Rice and Garcia. Since having Garcia at first won't hurt the Yankees defensively, and Tolle has reverse splits against lefties, putting those two in the game makes a ton of sense. Veterans like Goldschmidt and Stanton can get their opportunities later in the game.

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