How to Watch Game 3 of Yankees' Series vs. Rockies (Time, Channel, Starting Lineup & More)

After picking up a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night, which included a grand slam from rookie George Lombard Jr., the New York Yankees will look to wrap up the three-game set on Thursday night with a sweep.

The Yankees, who are staying within striking distance of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, are doing what fans expected them to do in this series: beat up on one of the worst teams in baseball.

Aaron Judge looked better at the plate on Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout. In his return on Tuesday night, he went 0-for-3, which is expected, as he last played in a major league game in May.

It was also good to see the superstar slugger play into the eighth inning last night after being replaced in the seventh inning in Tuesday’s game. While Yankees fans are excited to have Judge back, the injury bug struck again, this time with Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm, who suffered a right thumb sprain on Tuesday night, was placed on the 10-day injured list. To take his spot on the 26-man roster will be Anthony Volpe, who was demoted in August for Lombard but has been playing like Barry Bonds in Triple-A.

Nonetheless, it’ll be interesting to see whether Volpe continues his torrid pace at the plate now back in the Bronx or reverts to his old ways. As for the pitching matchup for tonight’s game, the Yankees will send out Max Fried (4-4, 2.73 ERA), who will square off against Ryan Feltner (5-9, 5.91 ERA).

Ahead of tonight’s first pitch from the Bronx, we’ll give you everything you need to know for the series final, including how to watch, a player to watch, and the starting lineup.

How to watch Yankees vs. Rockies Game 3 on Thursday (9/10)

Location: Yankee Stadium -- Bronx, NY

Yankee Stadium -- Bronx, NY Date: Thursday, Sept. 10

Thursday, Sept. 10 First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET How to watch/listen: YES (TV), WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Yankees player to watch on Thursday: Cody Bellinger

The veteran outfielder has played well for the Yankees since returning from the injured list on August 23. Bellinger is slashing .288/.294/.409 with two doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and an OPS of .703.

Bellinger is also in the middle of a four-game hitting streak, during which he hit a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Rockies on Wednesday night.

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger is in the middle of a four-game hitting streak. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Yankees to catch the Rays in the division and make noise in the postseason, they will need the left-handed hitting outfielder to be productive at the top of the order until Judge is back in rhythm.

Thus far this month, the 31-year-old outfielder is hitting a scorching .323 with a double, a home run, four RBIs, and an OPS of .774 through seven games. The Yankees are hoping this is a good sign of things to come.

For this career, Bellinger is a .253 hitter with an OPS of .766 in September and October. He will look to keep his hitting strike alive against Feltner, who hasn’t had much success against lefties this season.

Left-handed batters are hitting .293 with nine home runs and an .885 OPS off Feltner. Bellinger is quite familiar with Feltner, dating back to his time in the NL with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. However, he’s gone 1-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts against Feltner.

Yankees Starting Lineup vs. Rockies

1. Ben Rice, DH

2. Cody Bellinger, LF

3. Jasson Domínguez, RF

4. Luis Garcia Jr., 1B

5. Spencer Jones, CF

6. George Lombard Jr., SS

7. Ryan McMahon, 3B

8. Anthony Volpe, 2B

9. Austin Wells, C

After starting Judge in the first two games of the series, Boone will give the superstar slugger a day off. Jasson Dominguez will take over for Judge in right field in the series finale. Dominguez returned to the big-league club last weekend for an injured Trent Grisham.

We also see that Volpe will be hitting out of the nine-hole. As we previously mentioned, the veteran infielder has played well in Triple-A since his demotion in early August, slashing .292/.390/.660 with 10 home runs, 21 RBI, and an OPS of 1.051. This is a pivotal moment for Volpe to prove to New York's front office that his success wasn't a fluke but a sign of things to come.

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