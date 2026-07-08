Yankees' Starting Rotation Concerns Are a Bigger Problem Than Fans Realize

The New York Yankees' starting rotation was its biggest strength to start the year. They're sixth in all of baseball with a 3.62 ERA, yet lately, it does feel like their starters are on shakier ground.

Earlier in the season, it felt like going six innings was a given. Even if it wasn't a perfect start, their rotation always gave the Yankees a shot to keep them in the game. That ugly start by Will Warren against the Rays on Tuesday night, though, where he yielded six earned runs, encapsulates one of the team's issues: their rotation is showing cracks.

It doesn't help that at this point in the year, both Carlos Rodon and Max Fried are out. Despite that, they began the year with Rodon and Gerrit Cole on the shelf and managed to post one of the better cumulative ERAs by their starters in the league.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) follows through on a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since June 1st, their rotation has had a 4.93 ERA. That's 19th in baseball during that span. The bullpen has actually been a strength during this stretch, and, coming into the season, that was supposed to be the team's biggest weakness. Despite Camilo Doval's implosions, the Yankees' 2.20 ERA since June 1st leads all of baseball.

Improving the rotation at the deadline

It's not to say that the Yankees shouldn't focus on upgrading their bullpen heading into the deadline. It's more that their priorities may have shifted a bit, and adding a starter feels a little more pressing than it did two months ago. Warren and Ryan Weathers aren't as dependable as they once were, and there are holes in the rotation until Fried and Rodon return.

One thing the Yankees should work on by the deadline is figuring out a way to add a potential fourth starter to their playoff rotation, since Rodon feels like he could be touch-and-go right now. Either that, or add some quality depth that can eat some innings right now.

The two big names that everybody will be looking at by the deadline are Tarik Skubal and Joe Ryan. Both would cost the Yankees a haul in prospect capital, but each would also give them a chance to have four Game 1 starters heading into October.

It doesn't matter how long a series goes. Manager Aaron Boone would have a shot at handing the ball to someone capable of giving six to seven strong innings.

The lesser-known names that the Yankees can add

As far as depth goes, one name could be Antonio Senzatela from the Colorado Rockies. Senzatela wouldn't sniff many postseason innings unless something went horribly wrong, but he has been a serviceable arm in an environment that isn't so friendly to pitchers.

He is currently a long man with the Rockies, but has functioned as a starter for most of his career. This year, he has a 2.93 ERA in 46 IP.

Another name to look at is Michael Wacha with the Kansas City Royals. He leads all of baseball with 114.2 IP this season and has a 3.45 ERA. Since 2022, he has been one of the more dependable arms in the sport despite playing for three different teams. Since then, he has had a 3.46 ERA.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha (52) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the worst-case scenario that Rodon doesn't return this season, Wacha can slot in as a fourth starter. He would certainly be a better option than Warren or Weathers at this point, and he has a ton of big-league experience.

No matter who they may add, the rotation is emerging as one of the things that the Yankees need to fix at the deadline. Things don't feel sustainable at the current moment.