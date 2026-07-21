Max Fried's Return Could Cause 3 Shakeups in Yankees' Bullpen

For all the talk about Tarik Skubal or insert another starting pitcher here, the New York Yankees’ starting rotation could be getting a significant boost during the middle of their upcoming road trip.

On Tuesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast and told them that Max Fried will have a rehab start on Wednesday, where he’ll throw 60 pitches. Boone also said they expect the veteran southpaw to join the rotation in Chicago.

The Yankees will play seven games in the Windy City, starting with a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox on July 27. This is huge news for the starting rotation, which could use the help as Will Warren and Ryan Weathers have hit a wall, and Cam Schlittler is on pace to pitch a career-high in innings.

Before going on the injured list in May with a bone bruise in his throwing elbow, Fried had a 4-3 record and 3.21 ERA across 10 starts.

With Fried on his way back to the rotation, the Yankees will have to figure out what to do with their pitching staff, which will see some changes, specifically in the bullpen.

Domino No. 1: Ryan Weathers gets jettisoned from the rotation and joins the bullpen

Between Weathers and Warren, the former has a more likely chance to join the bullpen based on what he did earlier in his career.

The 26-year-old Weathers looked like a steal earlier this season, as he got off to an outstanding start in the Bronx. In his first 11 starts, the left-handed starting pitcher had a 2-3 record and 3.53 ERA. He gave up his share of home runs (11) and walks (19), but still landed 75 strikeouts in 64 innings.

However, things have been on a downturn for Weathers, who has been hit around in his last eight starts. He has a 1-4 record and 5.87 ERA, despite only surrendering six home runs and 10 walks.

But Weathers has had four starts with five earned runs or more allowed, and in three starts this month, he’s failed to pitch five innings. At this rate, Yankees fans are ready to see him go to the bullpen, which might not be the worst idea.

It would limit his innings pitched, as he’s already at a career-high 102.1. And if Weathers were to assume a role in the pen, it could be the end of the line for another lefty already there.

Domino No. 2: Tim Hill gets DFA’d by Yankees

With a new lefty projected to enter the pen (Weathers), it could likely spell the end of the line for the 36-year-old Hill, who is also a southpaw.

Just like with Weathers, Hill got off to a solid start in New York, as he showed early that he could be a reliable option for Aaron Boone. In March/April, Hill had a 1.42 ERA and held opponents to a .146 average in 13 games.

However, since then, things have slowly gone off the rails for Hill, whose ERA has moved over the last three months:

May: 7.45 ERA/.341 OBA (14 appearances)

7.45 ERA/.341 OBA (14 appearances) June: 4.00 ERA/.194 OBA (11 appearances)

4.00 ERA/.194 OBA (11 appearances) July: 5.40 ERA/.308 OBA (seven appearances)

Hill sits at a 4.26 ERA two weeks ahead of the trade deadline, and the Yankees wouldn’t be in the wrong to designate the veteran for assignment. Despite him showing some promise earlier in the season, the Yankees might be better off banking on Weathers’ upside, who has a couple of offside pitches (changeup, slider, and sweeper) that can get batters out.

Domino #3: Camilo Doval is squarely on the hot seat

The first two dominoes falling would also have an impact on Doval, who has not pitched well this season in the Bronx.

Doval, for all intents and purposes, is on the chopping block, as veteran Clarke Schmidt is on his way back from UCL surgery. When Schmidt returns, likely in the bullpen, the Yankees might have no use for the 29-year-old reliever.

This season, he has a 3-1 record and a 4.86 ERA across 41 outings. Furthermore, opponents haven’t had any issue with Doval, as they’re hitting .261 at the plate and have an OPS of .757, both career-highs.

To further illustrate the veteran’s struggles on the mound, he has a 3.6% home run percentage (second-worst in his career), a 21.2 strikeout percentage (career-low), and his hard-hit rate is an absurd 50.0 (career-worst). Simply put, Doval isn’t missing many bats, and opposing teams are making him pay.

That being said, if he doesn’t turn it around any time soon, the Yankees will have another tough decision to make on a pitcher they acquired at last year’s deadline.