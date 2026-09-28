Most Critical Pitcher vs. Hitter Matchup That Could Decide the Yankees-Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees aren't the only ones dealing with injuries. So are the Boston Red Sox, although they are in a little better shape than the Bombers.

If both teams were 100%, the one bat in Boston's lineup they'd need to neutralize is probably Willson Contreras. Contreras did return as a DH in game 162, but is coming off a stint on the IL where he said his hand hurt and he had trouble gripping a bat. Unless that was just a way to deke out the Yankees, the big matchup for Cam Schlittler might end up being Roman Anthony at this point.

If Contreras is compromised, it's Anthony who is their best player in the lineup at this point. Since his activation, Anthony has been better than he was at the start of the year. He's hitting .267/.327/.485 with a 123 wRC+. If Schlittler can neutralize him, the rest of Boston's will be easier to navigate.

How New York Yankees starter Cam Schlittler (not pictured) fares against Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony could set the tone for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Schlittler vs. Roman Anthony

Now that we know Schlittler is definitely the Game 1 starter, the most important thing to note in a Schlittler vs. Roman Anthony matchup is that there appears to be a collision of strengths between the two. The one thing that might be tough in an Anthony matchup is that Boston's budding star actually does well against the fastball — Schlittler's bread and butter.

Against the heater, Anthony is hitting .275 with a .373 slugging percentage. The slugging is low, but he may have hit into some bad luck against fastballs. Anthony has a .572 expected slugging and a 57.5% hard-hit rate against them.

Also, Anthony doesn't strike out much against four-seamers, either. He has an 18.6% strikeout rate against them.

Where Anthony struggles, though, is velocity. Against 95 MPH or more, he is hitting .107. He has a 29% strikeout rate with just three hits. It's two singles and a triple.

If Schlittler, the prospective Cy Young winner in the AL, can do what he does best, which is pepper the strike zone with high heat, it could be one of the best ways to get rid of Anthony at the top of the order and then navigate the rest of Boston's hitters.

Schlittler never faced Anthony last year because the outfielder was hurt. This time around, though, it'll be the big matchup heading into this Wild Card series.

Schlittler has had great success against Boston, starting last year in the Wild Card series. Counting the postseason, Schlittler has five starts against them. In 32.1 IP against them, he has 39 strikeouts and has allowed just two earned runs.

In Schlittler's three most recent starts, though, he has failed to pitch six innings or more, and in the postseason, the Yankees are hoping he can pitch close to what he did last year against them.

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