Latest Dax Kilby Injury Update Is Exactly What Yankees Needed After the All-Star Break

The baseball season is a long one, meaning there's a lot to keep track of when it comes to the Yankees' prospect situation. General manager Brian Cashman has done a solid job of stocking New York's cupboards with talented bats and arms, making it interesting to see which prospects—from George Lombardi Jr. to Carlos Lagrange—will reach the MLB level, as well as when that will happen.

One prospect whom Yankees fans haven't seen much of, though, is infielder Dax Kilby. The 39th selection of the 2025 MLB Draft, Kilby has been sidelined by a hamstring injury throughout the 2026 season. He was making progress in rehab after a delayed start to the campaign; however, a setback in June returned him to the injured list, leaving his status up in the air since then.

At least, that was the case until Friday, when Single-A Tampa broadcaster Nick Flammia reported that the Yankees assigned Kilby to a rehab stint in the Florida Complex League.

#Tarpons send INF Dax Kilby on a rehab assignment to FCL #Yankees today. — Nick Flammia (@NickFlammia) July 17, 2026

According to YES Network's Conor Foley, Kilby played three innings at shortstop in Friday's FCL return, going 0-for-1 at the plate while recording a walk and a run. It was a solid outing, all things considered.

With no updates since last month, fans were getting to the point where they wondered if Kilby would ever play again this season. Hamstring injuries can be significant depending on the player, and the last thing the Yankees wanted was a rushed return, leading to another setback for Kilby.

Thankfully, his situation appears to be trending in the right direction.

Dax Kilby's rehab announcement helps brighten Yankees' 2nd-half outlook

After the aforementioned setback in his most recent rehab assignment, Yankees fans will likely need to see a long run of good health from Kilby before they can breathe easily. At the same time, hearing that the Newnan, GA native is healthy enough to begin rehabbing is the type of news that New York needed to hear regarding the No. 2 prospect in the system, per MLB Pipeline.

Assuming that it is smooth sailing ahead, it'll be interesting to see if Kilby can pick up from where he left off last season, sparking hope in the Yankees that he can live up to the hype.

Yankees fans want nothing more than for Dax Kilby to remain healthy down the stretch of the 2026 season. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kilby made his Single-A debut last season, just a month after being taken by the Yankees via a first-round pick. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound shortstop saw 68 at-bats over 19 games with the Tarpons, slashing .353/.457/.441 with nine RBIs, 16 stolen bases, 13 walks, two doubles and a pair of triples. He also saw the ball extremely well, finishing with 12.7% chase and 15.0% whiff rates, ranking in the 97th and 94th percentiles, respectively, according to Prospect Savant.

And if that wasn't impressive enough, Kilby received a perfect PS score of 100, further illustrating his incredible potential.

That said, Yankees fans are likely still a ways away from seeing Kilby in the big-league lineup. Not only does he still have to return from his injury without an issue, but he won't even turn 20 until Nov. 17, meaning there's no reason to rush him.

At the same time, that doesn't mean he can't ascend through the various minor-league levels. Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is about to lose Jonathan Ornelas to a contract opt-out, and George Lombard Jr. is a potential second-half call-up candidate, meaning there might be an end-of-season spot to give Kilby a chance with the RailRiders.

It'll be a long time before that happens, though, and it's important to take Kilby's rehab assignment on a day-by-day basis. Once he starts making major strides, then we can start talking about what his next steps will look like. Until then, let's just hope his health concerns remain firmly in the rearview mirror.