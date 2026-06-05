Yankees Must Resist Tarik Skubal Trade Despite Being 'Best Fit'

Don't do it. Just don't do it.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman must resist the urge to trade for Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, despite the rumors that continue to link the club to the left-hander.

The latest buzz comes from ESPN's Jeff Passan, who identified what he calls the "best fits" for a Skubal trade. The list includes the Yankees, Braves, Brewers, Dodgers and Rays.

The trade deadline is less than two months away. Who is available? Who is buying and who is selling? How will labor uncertainty affect teams’ approaches? Free at ESPN: My early deadline preview, which looks at how all 30 teams are playing this deadline: https://t.co/EnWYAMt7Ua — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 4, 2026

"If anyone doesn't need Skubal, it's the Yankees. And yet the moment Skubal officially becomes available, the Yankees will gauge the cost, because even if you don't need something, that doesn't mean you don't want it," Passan wrote on Thursday

Yankees don't need Skubal

Sure, Skubal would give the Yankees a super-rotation for the postseason. But one could argue they already have one, with American League Cy Young contender Cam Schlittler leading a staff that includes former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Will Warren and Ryan Weathers. And don't forget both Max Fried and Clarke Schmidt are on the road to recovery and will make immediate impacts when they return from the injured list.

With Max Fried eventually returning from IL, the Yankees shouldn't spend assets to trade for Tarik Skubal. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Oh, and Skubal will be a free agent after the season. Would the Yankees really want to trade top prospects for a short-term rental? After all, we know what happened when New York went all-in on outfielder Juan Soto.

More pressing roster problems

Instead, Cashman would be better off focusing on the Yankees' offense, especially now that right fielder Aaron Judge could be out until August with a fractured rib.

"In an ideal world, New York is training its focus on a third baseman (Isaac Paredes is by far the best option) or shortstop (depending on how the Anthony Volpe/Jose Caballero time-share works)," Passan added. "With that the case, the Yankees could use some power arms to complement David Bednar and Camilo Doval in the bullpen."

Simply the best

One thing is for certain: this isn't the last time the rumor mill will link the Yankees to Skubal, the two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. After all, he is the best player on the market, according to many pundits, including the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"The superstar looked great in his simulated game Monday, putting him on track for a return date in a fortnight, only six weeks from his elbow surgery performed with a nanoscope (aka 'Skubal scope'). Regarding a trade, one exec says, 'They can’t (mess) this up,'" Heyman wrote.

Skubal's list of suitors

However Heyman didn't include the Yankees on his list of suitors.

"The Cubs have a need and a nice link to Detroit (Tigers honchos Scott Harris and Jeff Greenberg came from there)," Heyman noted. "The Dodgers, Rays and Brewers have big prospects to offer, and the Padres and Phillies have the most aggressive GMs. As per usual, don’t bet against LA."

The Tigers head into play on Friday tied for last place in the American League Central, 10.5 games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians. Detroit is 5.5 games back in the Wild Card standings. As a result, FanGraphs gives the Tigers a 16.3% chance of making the playoffs. The worse those odds get, the better the chances a Skubal trade becomes reality.