Aaron Boone Unaffected by Hate From Yankees Fans

Aaron Boone has a lot in common with Marcus Aurelius, the Roman emperor whose legacy is defined not by violence or war but by his philosophical dabblings in Stoicism. When Aurelius wrote "Meditations," he quickly highlighted the point not to let the words or actions of others move you. If anybody understands that better than anybody, it's the manager of the New York Yankees himself.

While Boone may not acknowledge what's said about him online or during the parade of insults usually thrown at him daily by WFAN callers, he knows it's out there. He said as much to NJ.com's Bob Klapisch. None of that matters to him.

"I'm secure in who I am and what I do," Boone told Klapisch. "You can't let fanatical takes have that kind of impact on you. You have to have the confidence and emotional stability to not let that wear you down. I'm not oblivious to it, (but) the reality is the Yankees fans I come in contact with are usually very gracious, really great. But those extreme takes (on social media) are sometimes not rooted in the best place. So why should that affect me?"

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone signals to the bullpen during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Boone's Legacy

This is the healthiest way to handle the public pressure on Boone. Plus, while Hal Steinbrenner may not use the same arm-twisting tactics on his managers that his dad did, it's safe to say he doesn't need to. One cannot walk around Yankee Stadium without being reminded by the ghosts of the organization's past success. It's a big burden to carry for anybody in a position of power who calls Yankee Stadium home.

Were this any other market, Boone would be lauded as one of the league's best managers. He holds a .584 winning percentage as a manager, going 697-497 in his career.

Plus, for all that talk about being even-keeled, Boone isn’t completely stoic. He has 46 ejections in his career. Boone has had as high as nine in 2022 and is coming off a season in which he was tossed seven times.

Aaron Boone was ejected in the fifth inning after two bad strike calls during an important Aaron Judge at bat that ended with a two-RBI single pic.twitter.com/T9UlglZJrJ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 27, 2025

The wins are there, and those Billy Martin meltdowns are too, but what eludes him is that 28th championship. For all the success he may have, without a championship, he will always be defined by coming short, no matter how much more inflated his winning percentage gets, or how wild his ejections become.

It may not seem reasonable, but this is what comes with the pressure of managing the New York Yankees, where the glory days are plastered on every corner of your work environment. Even challenging how unfair it is is unreasonable in itself. This is the reality of the Yankees whether one accepts it or not. Boone understands that better than anybody, though.

To learn more about the Yankees from Spring Training and beyond, subscribe to All Yankees Talk, where new episodes are featured twice a week!

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!