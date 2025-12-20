Yankees Testing Amed Rosario at New Position

In his return to the New York Yankees, Amed Rosario is ready to learn a new position.

Manager Aaron Boone stated that Rosario, who re-signed with the Yankees on a one-year, $2.5 million deal last weekend, is working towards becoming a potential option at first base for the club, per the New York Daily News' Gary Phillips.

Aaron Boone said Amed Rosario is going to work on becoming a 1B option. #Yankees — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) December 19, 2025

Rosario has never appeared in a game at first throughout his entire professional career, but the versatile 30-year-old is taking a step towards becoming a do-it-all type of player off the Yankees' bench in 2026.

How Rosario Could Factor Into the Mix at 1B

In some ways, the Yankees may view Rosario as somewhat of a replacement for Paul Goldschmidt even though the two were teammates down the stretch in The Bronx this past season.

Goldschmidt, who is currently a free agent, crushed left-handed pitching to the tune of a .336/.411/.570 slash line with a 169 wRC+ and seven home runs in 168 plate appearances during the 2025 campaign for the Yankees.

Ben Rice is set to take over as the full-time option at first base in 2026 after mashing 26 homers with an .836 OPS this past year. He held his own against southpaws as a left-handed batter, posting an OPS of .752 against them, but he was far more productive vs. right-handers with an .860 OPS.

Furthermore, Rice launched 19 homers against righties and just seven when facing lefties.

Rosario is known for his propensity to rake against left-handers as a right-handed hitter, evidenced by an .819 OPS in 2025 and a career mark of .800 when stepping into the batter's box against them.

Only time will tell how his offseason work and ensuing trial run, which should be on display during spring training, will turn out, but it's an intriguing move for Rosario as he heads into his second year with the Yankees.

Aug 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Amed Rosario (14) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Rosario's Value to Yankees

Though he appeared in just 16 regular season contests for the Yankees after arriving in a trade deadline deal from the Washington Nationals, Rosario made his mark by slashing .303/.303/.485 over 33 plate appearances.

Though he is capable of playing all three outfield spots in addition to third base, shortstop, second base and now perhaps first base as well, Rosario is a below-average defender just about everywhere on the diamond.

That doesn't mean his versatility isn't still useful for the Yankees, but it does limit his overall value and will likely prevent him from being a full-time starter.

Regardless, Rosario is still a solid bench piece and a much-needed right-handed hitter for New York who Boone can slot into the lineup with full confidence when the opposing team has a left-hander on the mound.

