Yankees Tell Free Agent Infielder to Grab First Base Glove

Amed Rosario's career started across town in Flushing as one of the best shortstop prospects in baseball during his tenure with the Mets organization. His career has taken some unconventional turns after being traded for Francisco Lindor, and now, the journeyman infielder may have to learn a new position for the New York Yankees in his eighth year in the league.

Once news came out that Rosario had re-signed, manager Aaron Boone mentioned that he should pick up a first base glove.

"That's one of the positions we'll work him out at," Boone said, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post. "He lives in the Tampa area. I think he's going home to the Dominican Republic for Christmas, and then he'll probably be at the complex a fair amount in January and working that first base into the mix. He started to do it a little bit with the Nationals last year, never ended up playing, but was doing the work over there a little bit. So we'll start to ramp that up with him a little more to have that as an option."

Jul 29, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Amed Rosario (14) looks out from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rosario's Many Gloves

In Rosario's career, he has played at every position outside of first and catcher. He has 495.1 innings at second base, 330.2 at third, 5522.1 at shortstop, 48 in left, 123.1 in center, 197.1 in right, and has even logged an inning as a pitcher.

First base would be a new venture for him. Boone went on to talk about how important versatility is in today's game.

"Versatility in today's game is so valuable," Boone continued. "As the game over the last 25 years has shifted from 10, 11 pitchers to now 13 pitchers, having only four bench options every day, the more flexibility you can have — not only from your bench guys but even some of your starters that can move around — it creates a lot of value."

These days players are forced to be a jack of all trades in order to squeeze every ounce of value out of them. Plus, it makes it easier on owner Hal Steinbrenner, who would rather squeeze a few innings out of a shortstop than go back into his checkbook and squeeze a few dollars out of there.

