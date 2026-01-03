Bryan Hoch Explains HOF Votes for Controversial Yankees Legends

The Baseball Writers of America have voted for the 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame inductees, and while the votes are being counted, MLB insider Bryan Hoch put his ballot on social media and broke down his selections for the honor. He voted for some controversial New York Yankees stars, who he believes have suffered enough for their shortcomings.

Hoch's ballot included Yankees Alex Rodriguez and Andy Pettitte, who (at time of writing) have earned 50.8% of votes and 55.9% of votes, respectively. At the moment, 27.6% of all ballots have been counted.

He explained his decision to vote for A-Rod and Boston Red Sox slugger Manny Ramirez, among other names in the performance-enhancing drug controversy of their time, sharing that he would also have voted for Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens if given the opportunity.

"I’ve long said that I would have voted for Clemens and Barry Bonds, which tilts my decisions for Ramirez and A-Rod, two of the most fearsome hitters I’ve ever seen," Hoch wrote. "I don’t need to recite their stats here. Both served significant MLB punishments, which is forever part of their legacies. Fine. So be it. No one will forget. The Hall should tell the full story of the era."

A-Rod's Legacy

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees former player Alex Rodriguez and Boston Reds Sox former player David Ortiz broadcast before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rodriguez's resume speaks for itself, but it bears repeating. A-Rod was a three-time AL MVP, two-time Gold Glove Award winner, 10-time Silver Slugger Award winner and led the American League in home runs in five seasons.

Rodriguez's legacy is a controversial one because of his use of performance enhancing drugs, and while many have softened on him in the years that followed, his highest vote total in his first three years of HOF eligibility has been 35.7%. He would need 75% of the vote to be elected to the Hall of Fame.

Rodriguez recently opened up about his experiences in therapy after his years in the MLB, chalking his improved mental health up to the work he has done with his late therapist. He recently noted that even if he was admitted to the Hall, he would still have been in a lot of pain without the personal work he's done.

Pettitte's Legacy

Aug 9, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Former New York Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte pitches during the Old Timer’s Day game at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Hoch went on to justify his selection of Pettitte as well, comparing him to CC Sabathia and reciting his impressive resume despite his complicated legacy in baseball.

"Despite an HGH admission, Pettitte’s case grew stronger with CC Sabathia’s first-ballot election," Hoch wrote. "Baseball Reference suggests Pettitte’s closest career comp is Sabathia; his second-closest is Mike Mussina, also in the Hall."

"Pettitte won 256 games, threw 3,316 innings and posted a 117 ERA+ in an era of inflated offense. Even if he’d never pitched a playoff game, he’d be worthy of a close look. Then add his postseason resume -- 19 wins in 44 starts, both records -- and five championships. When the games meant the most, Pettitte delivered."

Pettitte has been eligible for the HOF since 2019, and has not received more than 17% of the votes in that time. The full results from this vote are expected on January 20, 2026.

