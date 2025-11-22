Cody Bellinger Better Value for Yankees Than Cubs Star

The Cody Bellinger vs. Kyle Tucker debate continues this offseason with two New York Yankees outfielders in the bag, and one yet to be finalized. The Yankees are pursuing a reunion with 2025 outfielder and current free agent Bellinger, but could go after Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, whose performance in 2025 has made him a hot commodity around the league as well.

On a recent episode of MLB Tonight, Steve Phillips described Bellinger as the better value, but Tucker as the better player. His argument favored Bellinger returning to the Bronx, but it wasn't exactly a ringing endorsement of his talents.

"If Bellinger's a priority, Plan B is not Tucker," Phillips said. "Tucker is only a Plan A, because he's going to be $400 million, close to that number, Bellinger is going to be down closer to $200 million."

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) and outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) shake hands following game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"You don't say, 'Well my Plan A is the guy for $200 million, but if that doesn't work out let me double that and go get the guy worth $400 million. Tucker is the better player, he is, but the better value for me is Cody Bellinger. Their numbers aren't that far off, and Bellinger is a center fielder, and a left fielder and a right fielder, where Tucker is just a corner outfielder. [...] I don't think Tucker is their number one priority, I think it's Bellinger."

Bellinger has loved being a Yankee, would welcome a reunion, and would certainly be the less expensive of the two players. But is he the best fit?

By the Numbers

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bellinger and Tucker have comparable offensive numbers in 2025; Bellinger batted .272/ .334/ .480 with an .814 OPS, 29 home runs and 98 RBIs, and Tucker batted .266/ .377/ .464 with an .841 OPS, 22 home runs and 73 RBIs.

Tucker is a bit younger, and will be 29 by the time Opening Day rolls around while Bellinger will be 31. Tucker, who is ranked first overall on The Athletic's list of Top 50 free agents, is expected to land a 12-year, $460 million contract, while Bellinger, ranked eighth, is expected to earn a seven-year, $182 million contract. Tucker would bring more balance to the Yankees' batting lineup, leans lefty-heavy.

Fans were less excited by the "value" argument, as one might expect, pointing out that the Yankees should go for the best player available. Still, Bellinger would be a huge asset once again with Yankee Stadium's short porch, and he isn't a bargain bin player by any stretch of the imagination — he's just less expensive than the leading alternative.

