Insider Reveals Update on Yankees' Chances With Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees' top offseason priority is getting outfielder Cody Bellinger back, and fans and commentators have been waiting with bated breath for Bellinger's fate to be determined.

A recent update from Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan on Threads suggests that the Yankees are running up against a problem several MLB teams are facing with free agents this offseason: misaligned priorities.

"This is a great encapsulation of the 2025-26 offseason: teams want guys but on their terms," Passan wrote, when asked whether the Yankees might not sign Bellinger due to financial concerns. "With [Spencer] Jones (and Jasson Dominguez), the Yankees have enough to field a representative outfield. And yet nobody would argue that they are a demonstrably better team with Cody Bellinger in pinstripes."

"Until his price drops, the Yankees don't seem inclined to budge. But, of course, moves from other AL East teams could change that calculus. Wish I had a more definitive answer. It's just all very fluid."

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) reacts after flying out during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Market for Bellinger

That fluidity has been the name of the game all winter. Bellinger, who is represented by sports agent Scott Boras, is projected for a seven-year, $182 million contract by the Athletic, but

Some fans on Twitter (now X) have continued to push back on the interest in Bellinger overall, with several fans wishing the Yankees were going after free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker instead.

"This is really frustrating considering he’s a good but not spectacular player 💀", one fan wrote in response to the update, and another wrote, "If true he wants 6 yrs i don’t blame em. 4 yrs or go have fun playing in that ballpark next to the junkyard."

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) runs to home plate in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Others begged the Yankees to sign starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai, writing, "Get Imai idiots" and "@BoonePostGame lol get Imai." Others criticized Bellinger for what they interpret as greed regarding his contract, with comments like "Please let him go to the Dodgers or Mets if he wants 5+ years." and "I agree with their approach, this is going to be a bad contract if it goes over 5 years. Enough with the Boras shenanigans."

Bellinger batted .272/ .334/ .480 for an .814 OPS in 2025, with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs. He is in the 93rd percentile among defenders with seven outs above average, and the Yankees need a high-quality defender in the outfield with sparse options without him.

Bellinger has interest from 10 MLB teams overall, among them some of the Yankees fiercest rivals in the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

