Yankees Urged to Trade for Padres Star Outfielder

The New York Yankees have been stuck on Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker this offseason as far as outfielders are concerned, but could they court another star player for the right price?

In a recent episode of Talkin' Yanks, long-time Yankees commentator Michael Kay once again pointed out the Yankees' need for balance in their lineup, and suggested Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis is a star right fielder for the San Diego Padres, and Kay suggested that his upside is much better than current outfield target Bellinger.

"Fernando Tatis is 26 years old," Kay said. "He'll be 27 the beginning of January. [...] He's a brilliant outfielder, he plays right, he could play left easily. We know that he came up as a shortstop so he could do that too."

"At the end of 2020, he signed a 14-year deal for $340 million, and at the time people were aghast. Aghast! Not anymore. [...] I would make a phone call to A. J. Preller, 'What do you need? What do you want?' We've got a deep farm system. [...] He's got a no-trade clause through 2028, I think with his theatrical flair, he would waive that clause to go to the Yankees.

What Tatis Would Bring to the Yankees

Tatis finished 2025 with a .268/ .368/ .446 slash line, 25 home runs and 71 RBIs. As a defender, his eight Outs Above Average ranks him in the 94th percentile, and his arm strength is in the 99th percentile.

If the Yankees were to use him as an outfielder, it would negate their need to reunite with Bellinger, who might be more expensive than they'd like given his outstanding 2025 in pinstripes. On the other hand, Bellinger is 31, and may not be as expensive as some fear he will be. Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham will make up right and center field, with just left field remaining a question mark.

If they choose to use him at shortstop, they could stealthily phase out current shortstop Anthony Volpe, who struggled this past season with a shoulder injury. If Volpe bounces back upon his summer return, wonderful, and if not, they would have a very strong alternative.

Realistic?

Tatis, however, would be a very expensive alternative, and the organization appears unwilling to trade him away anyway. According to San Diego Tribune reporter Kevin Acee, a Padres source recently said, "We're not trading Tatis."

Fans are skeptical that Tatis, whose contract has him with the Padres through 2034, is a likely target for the Yanks. One tweeted, "Water is wet" in response to Kay's comments, another described it as "clickbait", adding, "And I think the Padres should try to make a trade for Judge". Another, tired of the offseason speculation in general, simply said that the rumors "suc".

