Is Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker Yankees' Top Priority?
While it isn't exactly "Sophie's Choice," New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman does have a difficult decision to make. Does he re-sign outfielder Cody Bellinger or chase Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker?
Both are expected to receive nine-figure contracts on the open market. With Jasson Dominguez already on the Yankees' roster and top slugging prospect Spencer Jones ready for prime time, signing both Bellinger and Tucker doesn't make sense for the Yankees. So which way will they go?
Decision Time
"The general sense is that the Yanks will prioritize retaining Bellinger this offseason, but they’ll have company in the free agency market, coming off a year in which Bellinger hit .272/.334/.480 with 29 homers and 89 RBIs and posted a 4.9 fWAR," MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.
"Kyle Tucker’s name figures to be mentioned frequently in media reports, and he’d also be an appealing fit, but there are voices within the organization who prefer Bellinger’s defensive versatility," Hoch adds.
That echoes what the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported last month.
"Yankees in on Tucker? Good question. I don’t think so," Heyman said on a live chat for Bleacher Report. "I think they’ll call on everybody and you might see a headline that they made the call and whatnot.
"They want Bellinger," Heyman continued. "If that can work out, they’ll bring him back. He fit in nicely. Left-handed bat. I mean, they are kind of similar type players."
Contrarian Perspective
However not everyone agrees with that sentiment, including The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
"The Yankees do not currently employ anyone who can take the mantle from (Aaron) Judge when he’s no longer at the top of the sport. That’s why they need to seriously pursue the 28-year-old outfielder Kyle Tucker.
"... Yes, Cody Bellinger had a fantastic season for the Yankees, but Tucker is the better player and the bigger offensive threat. Also, there may not be any true star offensive talents who become free agents in the next few years, until Gunnar Henderson in 2029," Kirschner concluded.
The 28-year-old Tucker has hit at least 22 home runs in each of the last five seasons. The four-time All-Star won a Gold Glove Award in 2022 and Silver Slugger Award in 2023. In fact, Tucker finished fifth in voting for American League MVP in 2023 after driving in a career-high and league-leading 112 runs.
The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs.
He proceeded to hit 29 home runs and drive in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Bellinger, 30, is expected to opt out of his three-year, $80 million contract by turning down his $25 million option for 2026.
