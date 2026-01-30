Former Yankees All-Star Closer Retires After 17 Seasons

David Robertson announced his retirement this week after 17 seasons in the majors. The veteran reliever is calling it a career.

MLB confirmed the news on social media. Robertson finished with 881 games pitched and a 2.93 ERA. He struck out 1,176 batters over his career.

David Robertson has announced his retirement after 17 seasons, one All-Star selection, and a 2009 #WorldSeries championship with the @Yankees.



Robertson pitched in the Postseason in 10 of his 17 seasons. pic.twitter.com/cdc4BDXbDh — MLB (@MLB) January 30, 2026

Robertson played for eight teams during his career. He spent time with the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers, and Philadelphia Phillies.

But his best years came in New York.

The Yankees drafted Robertson in the 17th round of the 2006 draft out of Alabama. He made his debut in June 2008. Robertson was part of the 2009 World Series championship team, the last time the Yankees won it all.

His breakout season came in 2011. Robertson posted a 1.08 ERA that year, leading all American League relievers. He made the All-Star team that season and established himself as one of the premier setup men in baseball, working the eighth inning in front of Mariano Rivera.

When Rivera retired after 2013, Robertson took over as closer. He saved 39 games in 2014 with a 3.08 ERA. The Yankees didn't win the championship that year, but Robertson proved he could handle the ninth inning.

Robertson's Second Stint in New York

Feb 13, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher David Robertson (30) smiles as he works out as pitchers and catchers arrive for spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Robertson signed a four-year deal with the White Sox after 2014 worth $46 million, but Chicago traded him back to the Yankees in July 2017, and the reunion worked out well.

Robertson went 5-0 with a 1.03 ERA down the stretch that season.

His Wild Card Game performance against Minnesota stands out. Robertson threw 3.1 innings of scoreless relief, struck out five batters, and earned the win in an 8-4 Yankees victory.

Robertson made 501 appearances for the Yankees across his two stints in New York. That's third-most in franchise history behind only Mariano Rivera (1,115) and Dave Righetti (522). He posted a 2.75 ERA with 666 strikeouts and 53 saves in pinstripes.

After leaving New York following the 2018 season, Robertson bounced around. He pitched for the Phillies, Rays, Cubs, Mets, Marlins, and Rangers over his final years.

Robertson returned to Philadelphia for 2025, his final season. He posted a 4.08 ERA in 20 games before retiring.

Robertson's career lasted 17 seasons. The Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009, which makes that championship ring special. He played for eight teams, but New York was always home.

