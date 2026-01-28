Yankees Next Big Move Could Be for Nationals All-Star

When the New York Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins, they hoped the dynamic infielder would hit a new level in New York. Mission accomplished, on that front, and there's an opportunity to make a similar trade, with another infielder who has shown flashes of greatness in his career, despite developing in a bleak environment. That's CJ Abrams, the shortstop for the Washington Nationals.

According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, the Nationals are not actively trying to ship Abrams out of the DC area, but it doesn't mean they aren't taking calls.

"The Nationals are not shopping Abrams, but they are listening and they will have to consider a trade if they can move him for a huge package like they received for trading MacKenzie Gore to the Rangers," Bowden wrote for The Athletic. "However, unlike in the Gore trade, if they deal Abrams, they will need either major-league ready players back or prospects in the upper-levels who are close to the show."

Aug 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) steals second base with Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) attempting to tag him out during the third inning at Yankee Stadium.

Bowden then went into which teams are linked to Abrams.

"If the Nationals can deal Abrams for a package of three-to-five good prospects, that's probably their best play to further their rebuild at this point," Bowden continued. "The Giants made a run at Abrams already and remain a potential match. Solid potential trade partners also include the Red Sox, Yankees, Padres, and Mariners."

Trade Package

Abrams is 25 and will be heading into free agency in 2029, so the Yankees will have to give up a solid package to land him. If this trade were to happen, Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones would undoubtedly have to be involved. However, neither of them alone is nearly enough to get it done.

Carlos Lagrange and Elmer Rodriguez could be two names in a potential Abrams deal. Brendan Beck isn't on the level of Cruz or Lagrange, but he could be a name as well, since he finally made his way to AAA last season.

Unlocking Abrams

If the Yankees are hoping to unlock something with Abrams the way they did with Chisholm, his bat is already further along at this point in his career. Abrams was an all-star in 2024 and has already shown a propensity to be a 20/20 player.

He had 20 homers and 31 stolen bases the year he got his all-star nod, and came close in 2023, when he hit 18 homers and stole 47 bases. Abrams came close again last season. In 2025, he hit 19 homers and stole 31 bases.

The Abrams Fit

Of course, with Abrams, it will be about the fit. The question becomes, where does he go if the Yankees trade for him, because shortstop isn't an option.

Abrams had a -11 OAA at shortstop last season, which was actually an improvement from his -18 OAA the year he made the all-star team. Even if the plan is to move on from Volpe, Abrams would be more of a butcher than Volpe was last year, when he played short with a bum shoulder.

The thought behind an Abrams trade is that it would be a move for the future. As the roster is constructed, there isn't much room for him. He would have to obviously move from short, but it has been three years since Abrams played multiple positions. In 2022, he played second base and right field, so the Yankees would have to have him dust off those gloves to make it work.

Things become easier down the line, though. Trent Grisham and Chisholm are free agents at the end of this year, and Giancarlo Stanton, who always hits the injured list for a significant amount of time anyway, will be gone after the 2027 season.

For this season, the Yankees would have to get creative. Both Stanton and Chisholm are injury prone so spots can open there. If Grisham turns out to be a one-hit wonder, Aaron Boone will have to do some maneuvering, but Abrams can move out to the outfield.

The baseball season is long. Talent always finds a way to get playing time. Just look at Ben Rice's season arc in 2025. His year began with him battling Dom Smith for a spot, and ended with him being the first baseman in the postseason. If they trade for Abrams, they'll eventually find playing time for him.

