Giants QB Will Join Yankees Opening Night Broadcast

The New York Yankees are less than a week away from their Opening Night game against the San Francisco Giants from Oracle Park and New York sports fans may recognize another face on the broadcast.

According to official social media accounts for Netflix Sports, New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston will be in the booth for the Yankees' special Opening Night game against the San Francisco Giants. The game is the first ever broadcast via Netflix.

JAMEIS WINSTON ON OPENING NIGHT!



The NY Giants quarterback will be a special guest for Yankees vs. Giants on #OpeningNight — the first-ever MLB game on Netflix.



LIVE on Netflix March 25. Special coverage starts at 7PM ET | 4PM PT. pic.twitter.com/rTX2CGMJpm — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 20, 2026

While the choice may have some fans scratching their heads, Winston is a great example of an NFL player qualified to weigh in on MLB games. Though he was ultimately selected with the first overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers, he was previously drafted in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers. While the Rangers would have allowed Winston, who was right out of high school, to continue his career with the Florida State Seminoles, he did not sign.

Instead, Winston chose to play football at Florida State from 2012-2014, playing baseball in 2013 and 2014 as an outfielder as well. According to Baseball Reference, after 92 games at the college level, Winston finished his career slashing .209/ .356/ .304 for an OPS of .659.

One of those 92 games was a 2014 Spring Training exhibition against the Yankees, who won the contest 8-3. According to the box score, Winston didn't get a hit on either of two his at-bats, striking out in one. Just two years later, Winston threw out the ceremonial first pitch of a 2016 game between the Yankees and division opponent Tampa Bay Rays.

Also appearing on the broadcast for the Opening Night game is Giants legend Barry Bonds, Albert Pujols, Yankees legend Anthony Rizzo and host Elle Duncan. The game is part of a new three-year deal between Netflix and the MLB.

Details for Yankees' 2026 Opening Day Game

The Yankees' first regular season game of 2026 kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on March 25, with live coveraged beginning at 7 p.m. on Netflix.

While there the Opening Day roster hasn't been finalized just yet, the Yankees have selected Max Fried as their starting pitcher against the Giants. While Fried has struggled with control somewhat throughout Spring Training, manager Aaron Boone is confident in his abilities.

“He’s one of the game’s really good ones,” Boone said, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “It speaks for itself, how great he was for us last year. He’s not only an outstanding pitcher, but now one of the leaders in that room, and one of the critical people in our group and our culture. I’m excited to give him the ball and go see him do his thing.”

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