Yankees Outfield Prospect is Spring Training Player to Watch

Whenever the name Spencer Jones gets brought up all New York Yankees fans can do is think about the strikeouts.

His K% is through the roof and will be the deciding factor as to when he gets called up. The big leagues are looming, but it's up to Jones as to when he'll receive the call.

Heading into a fresh slate, Jones knows Spring Training is his chance to make an impression.

Not only does Jones know that, but ESPN's Alden Gonzalez does as well. As part of his Spring Training player to watch article, Jones was highlighted for the Yankees.

Spencer Jones Chosen Over George Lombard Jr.

Mar 4, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There have been rumblings that Jones could get called up ahead of the Yankees No. 1 prospect due to their need for outfield depth, but that doesn't mean Jones is necessarily the better player.

Regardless, Gonzalez highlighted why Jones is the one to watch, and his reasoning is quite sound, "The return of Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham -- not to mention the presence of Jasson Dominguez -- means the Yankees don't have an immediate opening for Jones, but team officials are fascinated to see how close the 6-foot-7 outfielder is to having an impact at the major league level. That should happen at some point this season."

Keep in mind, Jones would be yet another left-handed hitter in this lineup. They already have a pair of lefty catchers and have had their eyes locked on adding a right-handed outfielder, but sadly Jones doesn't fit that mold. Either way, the ball is still in his court.

Spencer Jones Can't Strike Out in Spring Training

Mar 4, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Jones has struck out a whopping 534 times in 357 minor league games over the past three years, but he moves well, hits the ball incredibly hard and possesses a plus arm," Gonzalez said. "One Yankees source described him as having "a wide variance to his game," which is a polite way of saying he needs to cut down his strikeouts so that his power can truly emerge. This is a crucial year for him."

That's not to say Jones can't strike out a single time, but he has to keep that number down. If there's one thing people will be watching, it's how patient he is and how often he chases pitches outside the zone.

Jones isn't perfect, far from it, but this team has high hopes as to what he can do within this organization. There's a reason they haven't traded him yet, but the longer they wait the less they'll get in return.

